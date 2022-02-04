Quickly learn highly-paid Python programming skills for only $35

StackCommerce

New Year's resolutions can be more easily achievable than you might imagine. Have you been eyeing a dream job that pays well and can be done remotely? Well, ZipRecruiter says entry-level Python programming salaries average $80,499 annually, and the 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle provides enough skills to not only start applying for jobs, but also to continue advancing up the career ladder. And it's on sale for just $34.99.

Novices can start with "Practical Python: Learn Python Basics Step by Step - Python 3," rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by previous students. Instructor Edouard Renard is an entrepreneur and software engineer whose step-by-step explanations make complex information so much easier to understand. You'll have a firm foundation in Python fundamentals after the three hours of hands-on practice in this course.

Then you can literally become a certified Python programmer within seven days with the "PCEP | Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Preparation Course." If you want to delve a little deeper while applying for jobs, "Python Language Fundamentals: Learn Python from Scratch" offers four hours more of lectures or you can get a lot more practice with the nine-hour courses "The Complete 2022 Python Course" and "Python 3: From ZERO to GUI programming 2022."

There's no such thing as too much practice, so "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications" can build confidence. You'll go from novice to master with "Python Hands-On with 46 Hours, 210 Exercises, 5 Projects, 5 Assignments, 2 Exams" and can build three websites with "Django 2 & Python | The Ultimate Web Development Bootcamp."

At this point, you can put all your new skills into practice with "Automatic Stock Trading with Python - Trading Bot Included." And when you feel ready, just advance into the intermediate classes "Deep Learning with Python" and "Machine Learning with Python", then finish the bundle with "Python Data Analysis & Visualization."

Don't miss this chance to quickly learn lucrative Python skills. Grab the 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle while it's available for only $34.99.