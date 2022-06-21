If you can't wait until Prime Day to buy that item you've been eyeing, you're in luck: Amazon has plenty of early Prime Day deals available right now. And, if you're on a budget, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of deals available that are under $100.
We've rounded up some of the best products that have Prime Day deals for under $100 right now. We will be updating this list frequently with the best deals under $100 ahead of Prime Day, but here are a few standout deals to check out now.
The best early Prime Day deal under $100 is this Insignia 24-inch TV since you'll save $80 on a quality HD TV that has Fire TV built right in. It comes with a voice remote that uses Alexa so you can easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.
You can snag a deal on a security camera ahead of Prime Day with this Blink Outdoor Camera kit that is on sale for $99. The kit comes with one outdoor camera (with features like live view, two-way audio, customized motion detection zones, and more) along with a plug-in Blink Mini indoor camera to see inside your home during the day or at night. Both cameras have up to 1080p resolution and work with Amazon Alexa.
Take your favorite tunes with you anywhere with this portable JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker. The speaker (which comes in seven color options) has a 10-hour battery life, is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and only weighs 8.4 ounces. A handy clip allows you to clip the speaker to a backpack or belt loop for easy portability.
Snag the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $50 off right now during early Prime Day deals. The media player replaces the need for a remote and lets you use your voice for commands instead. It has 16GB of storage and supports Dolby Atmos audio and 4K Ultra HD video. You can even utilize Alexa commands when the TV is off to check the weather or turn off the lights.
Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 12th and 13th. The 48-hour event will begin at 3 am EDT on the 12th.
While the above deals are some of the best discounted products under $100 on Amazon, there are other deals in this price range worth checking out ahead of Prime Day.