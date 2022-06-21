/>
The best early Prime Day deals under $100: Save big now

What is the best early Prime Day deal for under $100 on Amazon? ZDNet chose the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV. There are plenty of great deals on products under $100 ahead of Prime Day.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

ZDNet Recommends

If you can't wait until Prime Day to buy that item you've been eyeing, you're in luck: Amazon has plenty of early Prime Day deals available right now. And, if you're on a budget, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of deals available that are under $100. 

We've rounded up some of the best products that have Prime Day deals for under $100 right now. We will be updating this list frequently with the best deals under $100 ahead of Prime Day, but here are a few standout deals to check out now. 

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV

Save $80
Product image of a 24-inch TV with streaming options on the sceen
Insignia
  • Current Price: $89
  • Original Price: $169

The best early Prime Day deal under $100 is this Insignia 24-inch TV since you'll save $80 on a quality HD TV that has Fire TV built right in. It comes with a voice remote that uses Alexa so you can easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

View now at Amazon

Blink Outdoor Camera Kit

Save $35
A black security camera and a white security camera with a blue background behind them
Blink
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $134

You can snag a deal on a security camera ahead of Prime Day with this Blink Outdoor Camera kit that is on sale for $99. The kit comes with one outdoor camera (with features like live view, two-way audio, customized motion detection zones, and more) along with a plug-in Blink Mini indoor camera to see inside your home during the day or at night. Both cameras have up to 1080p resolution and work with Amazon Alexa. 

View now at Amazon

JBL Clip 4

Save $20
A red JBL clip speaker clipped onto a tan backpack
JBL
  • Current Price: $59
  • Original Price: $79

Take your favorite tunes with you anywhere with this portable JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker. The speaker (which comes in seven color options) has a 10-hour battery life, is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and only weighs 8.4 ounces. A handy clip allows you to clip the speaker to a backpack or belt loop for easy portability. 

View now at Amazon

Fire TV Cube

Save $50
Close up of a black Fire TV cube sitting on a TV stand next to a TV
Amazon
  • Current Price: $69
  • Original Price: $119

Snag the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $50 off right now during early Prime Day deals. The media player replaces the need for a remote and lets you use your voice for commands instead. It has 16GB of storage and supports Dolby Atmos audio and 4K Ultra HD video. You can even utilize Alexa commands when the TV is off to check the weather or turn off the lights. 

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal under $100?

The best early Prime Day deal that is under $100 right now is the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV based on its steep discounted price and its overall quality. 

How did we choose these early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $100?

We chose these early Prime Day deals based on the brand names, the discounted price, how much each item is discounted, and looking at product reviews (both good and bad). 

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 12th and 13th. The 48-hour event will begin at 3 am EDT on the 12th.

What else is on sale at Amazon during Prime Day 2022?

There seems to be an unlimited amount of sales during Amazon Prime Day. To find other deals, visit ZDNet's Prime Day 2022 hub. We've also broken out some deals by category, below:

Finally, we're rounding up all the best Prime Day 2022 deals here:

Are there other early Prime Day deals under $100 worth considering?

While the above deals are some of the best discounted products under $100 on Amazon, there are other deals in this price range worth checking out ahead of Prime Day. 

Fire TV Stick (Save $15)

 $34.99 at Amazon

Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan (Save $10)

 $59.99 at Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifier (Save $5)

 $44.98 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

