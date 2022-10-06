/>
X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Samsung

The best Samsung deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- aka October Prime Day -- is nearly here. ZDNET is rounding up the best Samsung deals we could find, so you can save on Samsung TVs, phones, tablets, and more.
jada-jones
Written by Jada Jones, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

Amazon's Early Assess Sale next week features exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. This sale offers early deals comparable to Black Friday. We've compiled the best deals Amazon has to offer on Samsung products, including phones, TVs, gaming monitors, and tablets. 

In competition with Amazon's October Prime Day, Samsung is also hosting a deal-a-thon of its own. Samsung is offering hundreds of dollars worth of markdowns on popular phones, TVs, tablets, and home appliances. 

We rounded up the best Samsung deals, so you can save time and money during Amazon's October Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Save $420
samsung-galaxy-z-fold-4
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,499.99
  • Original price: $1,919.99

Branded as a foldable smartphone with hands-free usage, this phone is perfect for taking notes and long video calls. The device features Bluetooth connectivity for the Galaxy Watch and Buds, and you can also pick up the S pen for all your note-taking needs. If you're looking for a big screen but don't want the bulkiness, then this foldable phone may be the perfect choice for you. Add it to your cart during October Prime Day to save $420.

View now at Amazon

Samsung 32-inch M80B Smart Computer Monitor

Save $120
samsung-3222-m80b-smart-computer-monitor
Best Buy
  • Current price: $579.99
  • Original price: $699.99

This Smart Monitor is a smart TV and PC all in one. You can access streaming services, browse the web, work on projects, and use video call services without having to switch devices. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa as a voice assistant as well as Apple devices for airplay. With a slim design and tilt-able camera, this monitor is the ultimate package for upgrading your productivity (and entertainment needs). Save $120 by adding it to your Amazon cart during the Early Access Sale.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet

Save $70
samsung-galaxy-tab-a8-android-tablet-copy
Amazon
  • Current price: $159.00
  • Original price: $229.99

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch display and up to 128GB of storage. The tablet also features fast charging via USB-C and connects seamlessly with other Galaxy devices. You can video chat with family and friends or stream your favorite TV shows on the LCD screen. Bonus: you'll also get free access to Samsung TV Plus.

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day 2022 Samsung deals


Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on Samsung devices:

Best Samsung deals not at Amazon


Target, Walmart, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those sales and plans to include the top deals on Samsung devices from them.

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we find worthwhile -- particularly devices that we would recommend. Our experts looked for exclusive deals on popular products. Our experts find the best deals by spending time comparing prices and searching online for the best discounts and price drops. 

We also take customer reviews seriously to understand what matters most to real people who already use the products. In addition to extensive research and price comparisons, our recommendations are also based on reviews from other ZDNET experts. Our goal is to deliver helpful advice so you can make the most informed decision.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's October Prime Day offers shoppers early access to deals ahead of the winter holidays, particularly before Black Friday sales. Although its name is not actually "Prime Day," it's similar. It'll last for two days and is limited to Prime members.

Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

When is October Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It will start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and last through Oct. 12 (Wednesday).

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12 

What are the best Prime Day October 2022 deals?

ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category: 

  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on robot vacuum deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on monitor deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Apple deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on security camera deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on camera deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Echo deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Fire TV (include Sticks) deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on tablet deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Ring and Blink deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Samsung deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on TV deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on headphone deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Kindle deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on laptop deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on gaming deals

We're also running a live blog on the latest deals:

  • Best Prime Day October 2022 deals overall (live blog)

And we're rounding up the best deals under $20:

  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on deals under $20

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The best deals on earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
samsung-galaxy-buds-pro

The best deals on earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The best deals under $20 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
A blue and black wireless mouse on a desk with a person working on a laptop in the background

The best deals under $20 ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The best Kindle deals ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
A close-up of someone using the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition to read a book while camping.

The best Kindle deals ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale