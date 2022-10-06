'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon's Early Assess Sale next week features exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. This sale offers early deals comparable to Black Friday. We've compiled the best deals Amazon has to offer on Samsung products, including phones, TVs, gaming monitors, and tablets.
In competition with Amazon's October Prime Day, Samsung is also hosting a deal-a-thon of its own. Samsung is offering hundreds of dollars worth of markdowns on popular phones, TVs, tablets, and home appliances.
We rounded up the best Samsung deals, so you can save time and money during Amazon's October Prime Day.
Branded as a foldable smartphone with hands-free usage, this phone is perfect for taking notes and long video calls. The device features Bluetooth connectivity for the Galaxy Watch and Buds, and you can also pick up the S pen for all your note-taking needs. If you're looking for a big screen but don't want the bulkiness, then this foldable phone may be the perfect choice for you. Add it to your cart during October Prime Day to save $420.
This Smart Monitor is a smart TV and PC all in one. You can access streaming services, browse the web, work on projects, and use video call services without having to switch devices. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa as a voice assistant as well as Apple devices for airplay. With a slim design and tilt-able camera, this monitor is the ultimate package for upgrading your productivity (and entertainment needs). Save $120 by adding it to your Amazon cart during the Early Access Sale.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch display and up to 128GB of storage. The tablet also features fast charging via USB-C and connects seamlessly with other Galaxy devices. You can video chat with family and friends or stream your favorite TV shows on the LCD screen. Bonus: you'll also get free access to Samsung TV Plus.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on Samsung devices:
Target, Walmart, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those sales and plans to include the top deals on Samsung devices from them.
ZDNET only writes about deals we find worthwhile -- particularly devices that we would recommend. Our experts looked for exclusive deals on popular products. Our experts find the best deals by spending time comparing prices and searching online for the best discounts and price drops.
We also take customer reviews seriously to understand what matters most to real people who already use the products. In addition to extensive research and price comparisons, our recommendations are also based on reviews from other ZDNET experts. Our goal is to deliver helpful advice so you can make the most informed decision.
Amazon's October Prime Day offers shoppers early access to deals ahead of the winter holidays, particularly before Black Friday sales. Although its name is not actually "Prime Day," it's similar. It'll last for two days and is limited to Prime members.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It will start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and last through Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
We're also running a live blog on the latest deals:
And we're rounding up the best deals under $20: