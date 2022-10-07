/>
The best Fire TV deals on Amazon right now: Fire TV Stick is 50% off

Looking for a Fire TV or streaming stick during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale? ZDNET rounded up the best early Fire TV deals we could find so you can save and stream.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

For those that want a budget-friendly TV that still comes with high quality imaging, a Fire TV may just be the ticket for you. Alternately, if you have a TV but want to stay connected to the Alexa smart home ecosystem, a streaming stick or cube will be your best bet. After all, they're easy to set tup and Certified for Humans, meaning everyone can use it without any issues.

With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, the company discounted thousands of products – and those discounts spread into the Fire TV line, both for panels and for streaming sticks. Whether you're gifting to a family member or just buying one as an early treat for yourself, you can find great deals across the sale. 

Below, we rounded up the best deals. Be sure to check them out. We will refresh these deals leading up to and during the Prime Early Access Sale, but if you see a device that catches your eye, you should add it to your cart today. We can't guarantee that items on our list will last.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Save $90
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
  • Current Price: $429
  • Original Price: $569

The 55-inch model offers 4K UHD streaming in the smart TV. Like all Fire TVs, you'll get the Alexa remote with voice control, making it easy to stream over 1 million movies and TV shows. You'll have to subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more, but you'll be able to pull up any show in your subscription. There are 3 HDMI ports to connect your gaming console, too.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Save $210
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
  • Current Price: $839
  • Original Price: $1,049

The Fire Omni Series still offers the stunning 4K UHD picture on the 75-inch screen, but includes Dolby Vision and HDR 10 features. Because of these software integrations, you'll get lifelike images contrasted with beautiful color on the TV. This model was designed for a home theater experience, making it great for both a living room or gaming room.

View now at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

Save $20
Giving Alexa commands to play shows on TV
Amazon
  • Current Price: $34
  • Original Price: $54

Should you prefer a streaming device to a TV, the Fire Stick TV 4K Max has you covered. It comes with all of the Fire Stick features, including 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos Audio, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+, but it also offers Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for faster streaming. For gamers, you can expect a 750 Mhz GPU to get top-notch picture quality.

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day 2022 Fire TV deals

In addition to these great deals, you can find other options down below. Be sure to act fast if you find something that you want to get for your home. We can't guarantee that these deals will last long.

Best TV deals not at Amazon

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET will only recommend deals we want to buy, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 15% off, but the higher, the better. We also checked for products that are hardly ever on sale, and used price comparison tools and trackers to determine the validity of a deal.

In addition to our meticulous price-checking research, if we haven't personally tested it, we will take into account real customer reviews to discern what matters to those who already use these TVs and streaming devices. But, if we've tested it, we'll be sure to let you know, and provide our own valuable insight to these products. The goal for us is to deliver the most accurate information to you, so you can shop smarter and save some cash.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon recently announced it would be hosting a Prime Day-like sale event in October called Prime Early Access Sale. Designed to give shoppers the upper edge on holiday sales, thousands of products will be discounted with Black Friday-like prices. Similar to Prime Day, it will only last a couple days, with deals dropping as quickly as every five to ten minutes.

Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

When is October Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, will span 48-hours in October. It begins Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and lasts Oct. 12 (Wednesday).

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12 

What are the best Prime Day October 2022 deals?

  • ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category: 
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on robot vacuum deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on monitor deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Apple deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on security camera deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on camera deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Echo deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on tablet deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Ring and Blink deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Samsung deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on TV deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on headphone deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Kindle deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on laptop deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on gaming deals

We're also running a live blog on the latest deals:

  • Best Prime Day October 2022 deals overall (live blog)

And we're rounding up the best deals under $20:

  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on deals under $20
