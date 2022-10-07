'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
For those that want a budget-friendly TV that still comes with high quality imaging, a Fire TV may just be the ticket for you. Alternately, if you have a TV but want to stay connected to the Alexa smart home ecosystem, a streaming stick or cube will be your best bet. After all, they're easy to set tup and Certified for Humans, meaning everyone can use it without any issues.
With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, the company discounted thousands of products – and those discounts spread into the Fire TV line, both for panels and for streaming sticks. Whether you're gifting to a family member or just buying one as an early treat for yourself, you can find great deals across the sale.
Below, we rounded up the best deals. Be sure to check them out. We will refresh these deals leading up to and during the Prime Early Access Sale, but if you see a device that catches your eye, you should add it to your cart today. We can't guarantee that items on our list will last.
The 55-inch model offers 4K UHD streaming in the smart TV. Like all Fire TVs, you'll get the Alexa remote with voice control, making it easy to stream over 1 million movies and TV shows. You'll have to subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more, but you'll be able to pull up any show in your subscription. There are 3 HDMI ports to connect your gaming console, too.
The Fire Omni Series still offers the stunning 4K UHD picture on the 75-inch screen, but includes Dolby Vision and HDR 10 features. Because of these software integrations, you'll get lifelike images contrasted with beautiful color on the TV. This model was designed for a home theater experience, making it great for both a living room or gaming room.
Should you prefer a streaming device to a TV, the Fire Stick TV 4K Max has you covered. It comes with all of the Fire Stick features, including 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos Audio, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+, but it also offers Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for faster streaming. For gamers, you can expect a 750 Mhz GPU to get top-notch picture quality.
In addition to these great deals, you can find other options down below. Be sure to act fast if you find something that you want to get for your home. We can't guarantee that these deals will last long.
ZDNET will only recommend deals we want to buy, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 15% off, but the higher, the better. We also checked for products that are hardly ever on sale, and used price comparison tools and trackers to determine the validity of a deal.
In addition to our meticulous price-checking research, if we haven't personally tested it, we will take into account real customer reviews to discern what matters to those who already use these TVs and streaming devices. But, if we've tested it, we'll be sure to let you know, and provide our own valuable insight to these products. The goal for us is to deliver the most accurate information to you, so you can shop smarter and save some cash.
Amazon recently announced it would be hosting a Prime Day-like sale event in October called Prime Early Access Sale. Designed to give shoppers the upper edge on holiday sales, thousands of products will be discounted with Black Friday-like prices. Similar to Prime Day, it will only last a couple days, with deals dropping as quickly as every five to ten minutes.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, will span 48-hours in October. It begins Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and lasts Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
