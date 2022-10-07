'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is almost upon us. The retail giant already dropped some of the prices on the Kindle lineup. Whether you're planning on gifting one this holiday season for a family friend or just grabbing one for your holiday travels, you can find one at your price point that will give you a nice backlight, a long battery life, and more.
Below, you can find all the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on Kindle e-readers. We recommend that, if you want any particular model, you add it to your cart sooner rather than later. We know how long the sale lasts -- through Oct. 12 -- but we don't know how much supply is available.
The Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon's signature e-reader, and it has been reduced by $40 for the Prime event. Released just last year, the Paperwhite offers 8GB and 16GB options for those that prefer to use the Audible feature. With 17 LED lights, the e-reader offers an adjustable backlight so you can read at bedtime in both bright and warm tones. For $5 more, you can get the 16GB model.
Featuring physical touch buttons for reading alongside the touchscreen, an ergonomic grip, and the ability to turn the Kindle to either side, the Kindle Oasis is a great addition to your digital library. For an additional $20, you can remove all ads from the lock screen, too. ZDNET expert Sandra Vogel really enjoyed this e-reader, saying in her review, "The Kindle Oasis quite simply delivers the best e-reading experience I've ever had."
Bundle the charger, a safety case, and the e-reader device into one handy bundle. You can choose from three different colors for the case, and you get everything to enjoy about Paperwhite.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on Kindles and e-readers:
In a first of its kind, Amazon is hosting a Prime Day-like sale event in October called Prime Early Access Sale. The sale is designed to give shoppers an early start to holiday shopping and offer early access to thousands of deals. Although it's not officially branded a "Prime Day" sale, it's similar in that it's lasting a couple of days and is limited to Prime subscribers.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will begin Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday). It will last approximately 48 hours.
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12