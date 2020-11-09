Best Black Friday 2020 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Black Friday is almost here, which means you're probably already getting inundated with information about the best deals.

Back in the old days, it was easier to keep track of the sales. You'd see Black Friday ads from major retailers detailing their plans, then you'd circle the biggest "doorbuster" deals of the season, and you'd line up out front of the stores at 5am.

Now, in 2020, things are a bit different. Retail ads start leaking out in October for "early Black Friday sales," and almost all the biggest discounts can be snagged online. Heck, even retailer ad scans are online. That means, while you run the risk of being digitally overloaded, it's now easier than ever for you to successfully master Black Friday.

With that said, we're rounding up the best deals for professionals and remote workers and listing all the retailer ads and sale hubs -- all with the goal of making sure you get nearly everything on your Christmas list at a discount. Good luck!

Apple Watch SE (40mm) for $230 Save $49 (Image: CNET) The Apple Watch SE is all-new for 2020. It carries a lot of the same features as the Series 6, though it doesn't offer an always-on display, ECG functionality, or oxygen saturation measurements. The 40mm and 44mm models now cost $279 and $309, respectively, as part of an early Black Friday deal at Walmart. View Now at Walmart

Lenovo Yoga C940 for $1,200 Save $400 (Image: CNET) The Lenovo Yoga C940, a premium two-in-one with an all-metal design and a touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees, is on sale at Best Buy as part of an early deal. It includes an active pen, a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory. View Now at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 8 for $104 Save $65 (Image: CNET) It's not even Black Friday yet, and Amazon is already shaving 20% off the retail price of its Echo Show 8, the larger version of the Echo Show 5. Considering Amazon just held Prime Day last month, we're not sure many Amazon devices will be on sale this holiday season, so best hop on this deal while it's available. View Now at Amazon

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 lands on Friday, Nov. 27, while Cyber Monday is Nov. 30. Usually, Black Friday sales last the entire weekend. In fact, many of them will start weeks before Black Friday and last straight into December.

Where are the best sales?

Here are links to Black Friday sale hubs and ad scans from all the major retailers and vendors. As we get closer to Black Friday 2020, we will update this guide with a selection of the best deals available from them, as well.

