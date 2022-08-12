/>
X
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks

From earbuds to a Dyson vacuum, you can get some of the best deals at Best Buy right now. You'll have to act fast though, as the sale ends on Aug. 14.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items. 

There are hundreds of items on sale right now. To save you some time, we've rounded up some of the best deals below, so grab them while you can. 

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

Save $210
Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum - Purple Iron
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $289
  • Original Price: $499

If you're a fan of the Dyson brand but have a large house space where a cordless vacuum isn't quite cutting it, take a look at this corded option. It automatically adjusts to your flooring, so whether you're vacuuming carpeting or wood floor, it will suck up all dirt. The washable HEPA filter traps allergens and impurities to help those with the worst allergies in your home. It comes with stair and other combination tools to help make sure that even the biggest of spaces stays clean.

View now at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 85t true wireless advanced noise-canceling earbuds

Save $90
Jabra Elite 85t true noise cancelling earbuds
Best Buy
  •  Current Price: $139
  •  Original Price: $229

Wireless earbuds set can get up to 5.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds, and the charging case what allows for up to 25 hours of battery life with the active noise-cancellation on. You'll get up to 31 hours of battery life without noise-cancellation in these earbuds. They come with 11 different levels of sound with truly adjustable noise cancellation. Coupled with the six microphones built into these earbuds and wind protection, you'll be able to hear and be heard clearly while on the go. 

The lowest price we have seen on these was during Amazon Prime day for $119. We do not expect these to drop back down that low anytime soon.

View now at Best Buy

Sony 65-inch class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV

Save $500
Sony - 65" class BRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Amazon
  • Current Price: $1,999
  • Original Price: $2,499

Those that watch movies and TV shows with the lights off will really enjoy the crisp, bright picture of the 65-inch Sony model. As an OLED TV, you'll get XRO OLED Contrast Pro, XRO Triluminos Pro, and a processor specifically designed for the OLED TV. These features combined will give you a beautiful, lifelike 4K HDR image on your screen.

Because it's a Google TV, it comes with Google Chromecast built into the software, organizing all of your favorite content into one place. If you prefer to opt for Apple products, it comes with AirPlay support. Otherwise, if you play any PlayStation games, the TV comes with a special input to keep lag that is as low as 8.5 ms for speedy responses.

View now at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 13.3-inch

Save $150
MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Space Gray
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,149
  • Original Price: $1,299

Those that want the latest and greatest from Apple need to run -- not walk -- for this unreal Apple deal. This MacBook Pro features the Apple M2 chip that was announced earlier this year, and you can expect 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color on the 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The computing powerhouse uses 256GB of storage.

It's unusual for the latest M2 chip to be on sale so soon, so we highly recommend that if you've been waiting for this sale, you need to grab this ASAP.

View now at Best Buy

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle

Save $100
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $499
  • Original Price: $599

Protect your home with this Arlo Spotlight security camera bundle. It includes three Pro 4 cameras, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts, and a security yard sign. Under the hood of each camera, you'll get 160-degree views with 2 times HD video resolution and the ability to see things in color night vision. They also come with an integrated spotlight for extra security.

They're designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun, and they connect directly to the Wi-Fi so you can check what's going on from the accompanying smart app. You can even talk to delivery drivers from the cameras as they feature two-way audio. They're compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings, so you can integrate it seamlessly into whichever smart home ecosystem you prefer. Don't want the charging stations and just want the cameras? Those are also available.

View now at Best Buy

Roku Streambar

Save $30
Roku Streambar
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $129

The Roku Streambar combines your streaming home hub needs with your audio needs. This budget-friendly soundbar works on a 2.0 frequency and is very easy to set up. You can stream in brilliant 4K HD and HDR picture, oh, and you can expect crisp, clear dialogue while watching your favorite shows.

In addition to easy setup, you can make simple audio adjustments, including lowering TV commercial audio, boosting voice volume, and night modes to keep the rest of the house asleep while you're watching TV. For less than $100, you get a great deal on audio plus a home streaming device.

View now at Best Buy

Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless Optical Gaming Ambidextrous Mouse

Save $60
Razer - Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless Optical Gaming Ambidextrous Mouse
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $69
  • Original Price: $129

An ambidextrous mouse, the Razer Viper, can go up to 20,000 DPI and has a 99.6% resolution accuracy. It's durable for up to 70 million clicks, and you can play for up to 70 hours before it needs to be charged. Program eight different buttons to maximize your gameplay experience. It's also compatible with most Windows and Mac computers. 

At 50% off, this is a great deal. 

View now at Best Buy

ZDNet Recommends

