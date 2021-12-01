Best cheap tech gifts 2021: Gadgets for under $100

The holiday season is upon us and if you're gift shopping for family, friends, or yourself, you've come to the right place. Here you will find a thoughtfully curated list of the best affordable tech gifts, including wireless earbuds, smart home gadgets, massage machines -- all of which cost less than $100.

If you're gifting on a budget, it is also worth considering refurbishment options. When products are sourced from reputable vendors, they will be serviced, under a warranty, and checked for flaws before being put back on sale, often at a substantial discount.

Now, let's get to some holiday shopping.

Bose Frames Alto Shades with a jingle Bose Frames make for an affordable gift for music lovers (and sun haters). The Alto series are Bluetooth-enabled glasses that can stream music to your ears without stuffing anything inside of them. Still, I've found the audio quality of these glasses to be exceptional, with a crisp sound that can only be heard by others when you're at max volume.

Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse Productivity at a click In the midst of all the marketing and branding, we think the Logitech MX Master 3 is well deserving of its name. The mouse is the mouse to get, whether it's for a family or friend who dabbles in video production, or someone who could use the ergonomics for less tension on the wrist. Also: Best wireless mouse 2021

Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars For smartly lit ambiances The Govee Flow Plus Smart LED light bars are an affordable gift suggestion for those who like fairy lights, lamps, and to create ambiance beyond typical ceiling lights. These LED bars can be controlled through a mobile device or voice assistant for different colors and brightness, best used for movie or gaming sessions. Also: All things smart home at ZDNet

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds Sounds good, bud Affordable, secure, and optimized for Android, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are the wireless earbuds to buy if you're shopping with a Benjamin. It's currently discounted to $79.99 (from $99.99), but even at its retail price, I think these are among the best in this price range. They sound excellent, have a pain-free fit -- thanks to the rubberized ear wings -- and charge comfortably in the included case. Also: Best wireless earbuds 2021

Nekteck Shiatsu Massager A gift of unlimited massages After all that has happened the past almost-two years, I think we can all use a warm and soothing massage. The neck and back massager from Nekteck makes for a fantastic gift, especially if your recipient works from the office chair all day. Underneath the durable fabric are rollers that rotate in clockwise motions, kneading all the tights spots around your neck, back, shoulders, and legs.

Amazon Kindle (8GB) The gift for bookworms While a decent tablet or e-reader can cost hundreds of dollars, a slightly older model or one with less storage can still be a valuable gift for those who enjoy reading -- whether at home or while traveling. Over at Target, you can pick up an 8GB Amazon Kindle for a budget-friendly price, containing a front light, e-ink screen technology, and battery life that can last weeks with judicious use. Also: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review: A classic e-reader made modern

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera Hard photocopies, instantly The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera is a fun and colorful gift, perfect if you're planning any gatherings this holiday. Pulling inspiration from old Polaroids, the Instax Mini 11 is a sturdy camera with auto exposure, a selfie mode, and flash, and is able to print photos immediately after you say 'Cheese'. Also: Best cameras of 2021

Google Nest mini A smart stocking stuffer A cute little smart speaker with Google voice assistant baked in, the Nest mini makes for a fun addition to a college dorm, lounge, or office space. The speaker can be used to control smart home accessories including lighting and security products and can also be used to tap into Google searches, stream content, and manage your daily calendar. Also: Best smart speakers in 2021

Roku Express streaming stick Get your binge on The Roku Express is a simple and cheap streaming option, potentially of particular value to kids and students. This streaming stick plugs into the back of a television set via HDMI and allows users to access a range of free channels and services including Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. Also: Best streaming devices of 2021