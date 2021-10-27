Best cheap tech gifts 2021: Top gadgets for under $100

It will be December before we know it, and with the holiday season fast approaching, the hunt for gifts for both friends and family begins.

The last few years have been tough for many of us but there is no need to get into debt to make this holiday season special. There are plenty of gift options available that can match a variety of budgets, whether you're looking for games, mobile accessories, stocking fillers, or a bigger gift.

It is also worth considering refurbishment options if you're trying to cut back this year -- when they are sourced from reputable vendors, they will be serviced, under a warranty, and checked for flaws before being put back on sale, often at a substantial discount.

If you're looking for affordable present inspiration over the 2021 holidays, check out our top picks below.

Buyer's Guide

Bose Frames Alto A cheaper option for audiophiles Bose Bose Frames are an affordable gift for music lovers. The Alto series are Bluetooth-enabled glasses that can be connected to your mobile device to listen to music with quality sound without the need for standard headphones -- allowing users to also stay aware of their surroundings. Pros: Excellent audio quality

Can be tailored for prescription wear Cons: Refurbished (tested), +$100 for new

The style won't suit everyone

Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars Smart lighting Amazon The Govee Flow Plus Smart LED light bars are an affordable gift suggestion for those who like fairy lights, lamps, and to create ambiance beyond typical ceiling lights. These LED bars can be controlled through a mobile device or voice assistant for different colors and brightness, best used for movie or gaming sessions. Pros: Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

Scene modes Cons: Bulky design

11-in-1 Universal mobile lens kit Photography enthusiasts Amazon As either a stocking filler or a main gift, Bostionye's 11-in-1 universal mobile lens kit is worth looking at for photography fans. The kit contains a telephoto, a wide-angle, macro, and a fisheye lens, together with filters, a carry case, tripod, and smartphone-mounting clips. Pros: Value for money

Lens variety Cons: Users report confusing instructions

Amazon Kindle (8GB) One for readers Target While a decent tablet or e-reader can cost hundreds of dollars, a slightly older model or one with less storage can still be a valuable gift for those who enjoy reading -- whether at home or while traveling. Over at Target, you can pick up an 8GB Amazon Kindle for a budget-friendly price, containing a front light, e-ink screen technology, and battery life that can last weeks with judicious use. Pros: Anti-glare screen technology

Long battery life

Long battery life

Lightweight Cons: Low storage space

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera Instant photo hardcopies Target The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera is a fun, colorful gift. This product, pulling inspiration from old Polaroids, is a sturdy camera with auto exposure, a selfie mode, and flash, and is able to print photos immediately after taking them. Pros: Six colors available

Affordable Cons: Film sold separately

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker A portable speaker Amazon This year, you could consider a portable Bluetooth speaker as a gift. These devices can be handy to have on the road, and when summer rolls around there are opportunities for use on days out, festivals, and days in the park with friends. The OontZ Angle 3 speaker is Bluetooth-compatible, water-resistant, and has a peak output of 14 watts. Pros: Available in three colors

Focus on bass Cons: Video lags reported when used with a mobile device for streaming

Google Home Entry into the smart home Walmart The Google Home smart speaker and voice assistant could be a fun addition to a college dorm, lounge, or office space. The speaker can be used to control smart home accessories including lighting and security products and can also be used to tap into Google searches, stream content, and manage your daily calendar. If you're looking for something cheaper, you can also pick up a Google Home mini for $29. Pros: Can tailor services depending on your voice

Connectivity to a range of apps and services Cons: Best for Android users

Redragon S101 wired gaming keyboard Entry-level gaming accessories Target Enthusiastic PC gamers often end up buying accessories designed with playability and controls in mind, and this includes keyboards, headsets, and mice with programmable controls. No matter the age of the gamer, the Redragon S101 wired gaming keyboard is likely to prove a hit this holiday season, coming with backlights, a wrist wrest, and a mouse thrown in. Pros: 7 different RGB Lighting modes and effects, 4 backlight brightness levels



Wrist support Cons: Non-mechanical

Roku Express streaming stick Access to your favorite shows Walmart The Roku Express is a simple and cheap streaming option, potentially of particular value to kids and students. This streaming stick plugs into the back of a television set via HDMI and allows users to access a range of free channels and services including Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. Pros: Affordable option to make a TV smarter

HDMI included Cons: Basic HD streaming quality

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon's smart home ecosystem Walmart While slightly over $100, another smart home option is the Amazon Echo Show. This 8-inch device can be used to manage IoT devices at home, call friends and family, tap into Alexa Skill services, or listen to music or the news, and more. Cooking fans might like this present, too, as Amazon has included a feature for accessing Food Network Kitchen recipes. Pros: Solid sound quality

Good screen resolution Cons: Legacy option

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 wireless headphones Long playtime, small stature Walmart For travelers, commuters, and students who appreciate high-quality sound, the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 wireless headphones could be a great gift this Christmas. Anker is well-known for its battery tech but has branched out into audio products which include these earbuds, made of silicon and sporting a 10-minute charge time. Pros: Solid sound quality

Quick charging Cons: Maximum play on one charge is 90 minutes

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 An affordable tablet Walmart Over at Walmart, you can snap up an affordable, high-quality tablet in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. This refurbished model, available for $130, is 10.4-inch Android model is 7mm thick, comes with 32GB storage, rear and back-facing cameras, and supports fast charging. Pros: Available in 32GB or 64GB models (external +1TB)

Dolby Atmos surround sound Cons: Low RAM (3GB)