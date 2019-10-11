The best Columbus Day deals for 2019

Retailers will take any opportunity to come up with a sale event outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For instance, you can also find deals and deep discounts on Green MondayMemorial DayPrime Day, Labor Day, during back-to-school season, and even on Columbus Day.

OK, so here's a mini Columbus Day deep-dive: A highly reliable Google search tells us it's a US federal holiday that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to North America in 1492. However, some people do not observe it and prefer to celebrate Native American Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day instead. Even if you don't partake in the holiday, you can still go shopping and score some great deals.

ZDNet has rounded up all the best tech deals for Columbus Day 2019.

When is Columbus Day in 2019?

Columbus Day is the second Monday in October. This year, it is Oct. 14.

Best Columbus Day 2019 deals

The deals below are available now and throughout Columbus Day.

2019-10-11-at-6-05-14-pm.jpg

TCL 32-inch Roku 1080p TV for $150 ($190 regular)

Sure, it's 1080p, but it comes with Roku, and you can't beat that $150 price. Pick this up and hang it in your office. You can use it as a second monitor, or to watch the news, whatever! 

2019-10-11-at-6-05-29-pm.jpg

Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $260 ($428 regular)

If you prefer a 4K TV -- and something bigger than 32 inches -- look no further. Vizio marked down its 50-inch smart TV by nearly half off for a limited time, making it hard to ignore. 

2019-10-11-at-6-06-15-pm.jpg

Microsoft Surface Pro for $597 ($799 regular)

Microsoft recently launched new Surface devices, so, naturally, last year's Surface models are all discounted, including the Surface Pro, which is about $200 off at the moment. With this 2-in-1, you can easily get your work done either at home or while on the go. 

2019-10-11-at-6-07-20-pm.jpg

Google Pixel 3A 64GB for $349 ($399 regular)

Google launched this budget phone just this year -- and it's already $50 off. Perhaps that's because the new Pixel 4 is due out soon. However, a direct follow-up to the Pixel 3A is still months away.

2019-10-11-at-6-08-07-pm.jpg

Google Pixel 3 64GB for $460 ($799 regular)

Google's latest flagship (for a few days anyway) is nearly half off! If you don't care about the Pixel 4, which is coming soon, then you might as well pick up its predecessor on sale.

2019-10-11-at-6-07-56-pm.jpg

Moto G7 Power 64GB for $172 ($300 regular)

Motorola recently discounted most of its phones -- and its G7 Power is still $130 off.

2019-10-11-at-6-07-44-pm.jpg

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi for $943 ($999 regular)

It's rare to find deals on Apple devices, so if you spot a discount, even if just $50 off, grab it.

2019-10-11-at-6-07-33-pm.jpg

10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular or $579 ($750 regular)

Apple's smaller iPad Pro is also $150 off. We doubt it'll be any cheaper before Black Friday. 

2019-10-11-at-6-08-37-pm.jpg

Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro for $200 ($250)

We price-checked these Powerbeats Pro, and they're now the cheapest we've ever spotted. They debuted last spring and feature Apple's H1 wireless chip, hands-free "Hey Siri" voice functionality, the ability to switch between paired Apple devices, and Lightning charging.

2019-10-11-at-6-08-54-pm.jpg

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169 ($199 regular)

Apple's other wireless headphones -- the ones with the stems -- are more for casual wearers, and they've been reduced by $30 at a few different retailers, including Amazon.

2019-10-11-at-6-09-06-pm.jpg

Bose SoundSport headphones, $39 ($99 regular)

Yes, these are wired headphones, but good luck finding anything Bose-branded that's cheaper. It's almost a no-brainer purchase: Slap down $40, and get yourself a nice pair of buds to wear while you're exercising, commuting to work -- anything really.

2019-10-11-at-6-09-16-pm.jpg

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS for $349 ($399 regular)

Again, Apple devices are hardly ever on sale, especially its latest-generation goodies. Having said that, the Apple Watch is $50 off, and we don't know when it'll be this price again.

2019-10-11-at-6-09-56-pm.jpg

Google Home Mini two-pack for $78 ($98 regular)

For less than $80, you can pick up these and add some smarts to your home office.

2019-10-11-at-6-10-13-pm.jpg

Google Nest Hub for $129 ($149 regular)

If you want a smart display -- rather than a smart speaker -- for your office, here you go: Google's own Nest Hub is $20 off. While not a huge discount, it probably won't get any cheaper before the holidays.

2019-10-11-at-6-10-23-pm.jpg

Echo Dot third-generation for $40 ($50 regular)

Those of you who like Alexa more than a Google Assistant might want to consider the latest Echo Dot, which is Amazon's smallest smart speaker available. It's currently $10 off.

2019-10-11-at-6-10-32-pm.jpg

Echo Show 5 for $65 ($90 regular) 

Again, if you prefer a display, then Amazon has you covered, with a deal on Echo Show 5.

2019-10-11-at-6-10-48-pm.jpg

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 for $679 with code ($799 regular)

Lastly, Wellbots is offering ZDNet readers an exclusive promo code on the Ecovacs robot vacuum. It's $120 off for a limited time when you apply the code VAC40 at checkout.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

