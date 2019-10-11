The best Columbus Day deals for 2019

How to voice-shop with Alexa and get early access to deals ZDNet breaks down all of the ways that Amazon Prime members can use Alexa to shop, find the best deals, track their packages, and more when shopping on Amazon. Read more: https://zd.net/30zKU8c

Retailers will take any opportunity to come up with a sale event outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For instance, you can also find deals and deep discounts on Green Monday, Memorial Day, Prime Day, Labor Day, during back-to-school season, and even on Columbus Day.

OK, so here's a mini Columbus Day deep-dive: A highly reliable Google search tells us it's a US federal holiday that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to North America in 1492. However, some people do not observe it and prefer to celebrate Native American Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day instead. Even if you don't partake in the holiday, you can still go shopping and score some great deals.

ZDNet has rounded up all the best tech deals for Columbus Day 2019.

When is Columbus Day in 2019?

Columbus Day is the second Monday in October. This year, it is Oct. 14.

Best Columbus Day 2019 deals

The deals below are available now and throughout Columbus Day.

TCL 32-inch Roku 1080p TV for $150 ($190 regular)

See it now: TCL 32-inch Roku TV at Amazon



Sure, it's 1080p, but it comes with Roku, and you can't beat that $150 price. Pick this up and hang it in your office. You can use it as a second monitor, or to watch the news, whatever!

Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $260 ($428 regular)

See it now: VIZIO 50-inch TV at Walmart

If you prefer a 4K TV -- and something bigger than 32 inches -- look no further. Vizio marked down its 50-inch smart TV by nearly half off for a limited time, making it hard to ignore.

Microsoft Surface Pro for $597 ($799 regular)

See it now: Microsoft Surface Pro at Amazon

Microsoft recently launched new Surface devices, so, naturally, last year's Surface models are all discounted, including the Surface Pro, which is about $200 off at the moment. With this 2-in-1, you can easily get your work done either at home or while on the go.

Google Pixel 3A 64GB for $349 ($399 regular)



See it now: Google Pixel 3A at Amazon

Google launched this budget phone just this year -- and it's already $50 off. Perhaps that's because the new Pixel 4 is due out soon. However, a direct follow-up to the Pixel 3A is still months away.

Google Pixel 3 64GB for $460 ($799 regular)

See it now: Google Pixel 3 at Amazon

Google's latest flagship (for a few days anyway) is nearly half off! If you don't care about the Pixel 4, which is coming soon, then you might as well pick up its predecessor on sale.

Moto G7 Power 64GB for $172 ($300 regular)

See it now: Moto G7 Power at Amazon

Motorola recently discounted most of its phones -- and its G7 Power is still $130 off.

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi for $943 ($999 regular)

See it now: Apple iPad Pro at Amazon

It's rare to find deals on Apple devices, so if you spot a discount, even if just $50 off, grab it.

10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and Cellular or $579 ($750 regular)

See it now: Apple iPad Pro at Amazon

Apple's smaller iPad Pro is also $150 off. We doubt it'll be any cheaper before Black Friday.

Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro for $200 ($250)

See it now: Beats Powerbeats Pro at Amazon

We price-checked these Powerbeats Pro, and they're now the cheapest we've ever spotted. They debuted last spring and feature Apple's H1 wireless chip, hands-free "Hey Siri" voice functionality, the ability to switch between paired Apple devices, and Lightning charging.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169 ($199 regular)

See it now: Apple AirPods at Amazon

Apple's other wireless headphones -- the ones with the stems -- are more for casual wearers, and they've been reduced by $30 at a few different retailers, including Amazon.

Bose SoundSport headphones, $39 ($99 regular)

See it now: Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones at Walmart

Yes, these are wired headphones, but good luck finding anything Bose-branded that's cheaper. It's almost a no-brainer purchase: Slap down $40, and get yourself a nice pair of buds to wear while you're exercising, commuting to work -- anything really.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS for $349 ($399 regular)

See it now: Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon

Again, Apple devices are hardly ever on sale, especially its latest-generation goodies. Having said that, the Apple Watch is $50 off, and we don't know when it'll be this price again.



Google Home Mini two-pack for $78 ($98 regular)

See it now: Google Home Mini (two-pack) at Walmart

For less than $80, you can pick up these and add some smarts to your home office.

Google Nest Hub for $129 ($149 regular)

See it now: Google Nest Hub at Walmart

If you want a smart display -- rather than a smart speaker -- for your office, here you go: Google's own Nest Hub is $20 off. While not a huge discount, it probably won't get any cheaper before the holidays.



Echo Dot third-generation for $40 ($50 regular)

See it now: Echo Dot at Amazon

Those of you who like Alexa more than a Google Assistant might want to consider the latest Echo Dot, which is Amazon's smallest smart speaker available. It's currently $10 off.



Echo Show 5 for $65 ($90 regular)

See it now: Echo Show 5 at Amazon

Again, if you prefer a display, then Amazon has you covered, with a deal on Echo Show 5.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 for $679 with code ($799 regular)

See it now: Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 at Wellbots with VAC40

Lastly, Wellbots is offering ZDNet readers an exclusive promo code on the Ecovacs robot vacuum. It's $120 off for a limited time when you apply the code VAC40 at checkout.

