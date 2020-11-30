Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Cyber Monday is here, which means you're probably already getting inundated with information about the best deals.

Back in the old days, it was easier to keep track of the sales. You'd see Black Friday and Cyber Monday ads from major retailers detailing their plan and you'd circle the biggest "doorbuster" deals of the season.

Now, in 2020, things are a bit different. Retail ads start leaking out in October for "early Black Friday sales," and almost all the biggest discounts can be snagged online. Heck, even retailer ad scans are online. That means, while you run the risk of being digitally overloaded, it's now easier than ever for you to successfully master the holiday shopping season.

With that said, we're rounding up the best deals for professionals and remote workers and listing all the retailer ads and sale hubs -- all with the goal of making sure you get nearly everything on your Christmas list at a discount. Good luck!

Apple Watch SE (40mm) Save $49 (Image: CNET) The Apple Watch SE is all-new for 2020. It carries a lot of the same features as the Series 6, though it doesn't offer an always-on display, ECG functionality, or oxygen saturation measurements. The 40mm and 44mm models now cost $279 and $309, respectively, as part of an early Black Friday deal at Walmart. $329 at Walmart

Apple AirPods (second generation) Save $69 (Image: CNET) Amazon is offering Apple's wireless earbuds at the lowest price ever. Better grab this early deal now, because it wouldn't surprise us if it went out of stock before Black Friday actually arrives. $109 at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga C940 Save $291 (Image: CNET) The Lenovo Yoga C940, a premium two-in-one with an all-metal design and a touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees, is on sale at Amazon as part of an early deal. It includes an active pen, a 14-inch display with a 4K resolution, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD with 32GB of superfast Optane memory. $1,268 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 Save $65 (Image: CNET) It's not even Black Friday yet, and Amazon is already shaving 20% off the retail price of its Echo Show 8, the larger version of the Echo Show 5. Considering Amazon just held Prime Day last month, we're not sure many Amazon devices will be on sale this holiday season, so best hop on this deal while it's available. $64 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro $80 off The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the top of the line model of the video doorbell. It comes with built-in motion detection and lets you talk to whoever is at your front door in crystal clear 1080p HD. $169 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $70 off Amazon Amazon's top tablet option is the Fire HD 10. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display along with 32GB of storage. If you're looking for an inexpensive productivity and entertainment device, look no further. It even comes with Alexa. $80 at Amazon

Google Nest Hub $40 off This smart display from Google is designed to work as a command hub for all of your smart home devices, but works just as well serving up recipes in the kitchen or playing music anywhere in your home. $49 at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 314 $30 off This Chromebook from Acer is a great budget laptop. It has a 14-inch display and runs on a Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core Processor. It also has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. $200 at BJ's

When is Cyber Monday 2020?



Black Friday 2020 landed on Friday, Nov. 27, while Cyber Monday is Nov. 30. Usually, Black Friday sales last the entire weekend and throughout "Cyber Monday Week." In fact, many of them start weeks before Black Friday and go straight into December.

Where are the best sales?

Here are links to Cyber Monday sale hubs and ad scans from all the major retailers and vendors.

Check out Amazon's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Best Buy's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out B&H's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out BJ's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Costco's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Dell's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Google Store's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out HP's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Lenovo's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Lowe's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Microsoft's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Newegg's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Office Depot's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Sam's Club's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Staples' US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Target's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Check out Walmart's US Cyber Monday site to browse all the deals available.

Looking for gift ideas?

Check out ZDNet's top choices for technology gifts, gadgets, and accessories in this holiday 2020 guide.