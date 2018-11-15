Best Google Store Black Friday 2018 deals: Home Hub, Pixel 3, and Pixelbook all on sale

We must be deep into the holiday shopping season at this point, because even Google is announcing site-wide Google Store deals now. Its store is the place to go if you want to get a bargain on Google's own hardware, including phones, tablets, laptops, smart devices, and accessories.

See it now: Google Store Black Friday 2018 deals

Want to upgrade to the latest Pixel phone? In the market for a Google Home smart speaker for your office. What about Pixelbook or Chromebook? You can save big bucks on all these if you head to the Google Store this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here's a look at what's on sale.

Also: Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Best Google Store Black Friday 2018 deals

Note: These deals start Nov. 22 unless otherwise specified.

(Image: CNET)

ZDNet has reviewed most of these devices from Google, and needless to say, we love them. We think the Google's Pixel 3 is great for business, and that the phone's new Night Sight camera feature is mind-blowing. We also really like the Home Hub and how it doesn't have a camera, making it more secure than, say, Amazon Echo Show or Facebook Portal.

CNET: Black Friday deals 2018 | Best Holiday gifts 2018 | Best TVs for the holidays

We also enjoy Nest's portfolio for controlling every nuance of our smart office and home. And the Google Clips is great fun for when you have some downtime. Honestly, you'd be crazy to ignore some of these deals. They're among the best we've seen yet, and we doubt they'll get any cheaper after the holidays. Better grab them now while they're reduced.

TechRepublic: A guide to tech and non-tech holiday gifts to buy online | Photos: Cool gifts for bosses to buy for employees | The do's and don'ts of giving gifts to coworkers

More deep discounts from other retailers are rounded up in ZDNet's Black Friday hub here.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.

Previous and related coverage:

Great gifts: 5 best TV streaming devices of 2018

Yes, you can buy a TV with streaming, but internet TV streaming devices are still a great deal. Here are this year's best to consider for your viewing pleasure.

Work and play: Our picks for the holiday's best tech gifts

In work and play, do you always give it your best? Then you probably want to give the best gifts, too, right? We've got your covered.

Best gifts: 20 luxury gadgets for the billionaire who has everything

Money may not be able to buy you happiness -- but it certainly can provide you with some crazy technology and gadgets. Here are some of our favorite luxury gifts.

Best gifts: Top iPhone XS or XS Max accessories

Here are the very best accessories to help you get the most from your new iPhone.