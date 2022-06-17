Amazon may have announced Prime Day will run on July 12 and 13 this year, but that doesn't mean that you have to wait until 3am EST on July 12 to find some great deals. While the retail giant will host a large number of sales on the main days, it also announced that deals will begin even earlier this year: June 21.
They announced early sale release dates, but it doesn't make sense to wait -- because there are great early Prime Day deals on Amazon right now if you know where to look. To save you time and energy, we scoured Amazon, combing through hundreds of deals, to find you the best early Prime Day deals.
For full transparency, we checked prices going back as far as six months to make sure that the early Prime Day deals listed here are real deals. Anything under 15% off, we also didn't include, either.
As Prime Day gets closer, be sure to check back for more deals, as this list will receive weekly updates.
Shark robot vacuums are considered one of the gold standards of vacuums, and this AV1010AE can vacuum up to 45 days before the hub needs to be cleaned out. Use voice or app commands to program spaces, adjust vacuum routines and allow you to prioritize which spaces need cleaning first. It's great for removing pet hair, dirt, and other unwanted particles from any surface.
This is the lowest price we've seen.
Don't want to wait for the Amazon Halo View smartwatch to drop further in price? Opt for the Fitbit Versa 3, one of the leading smartwatches to date. Expect up to six days' battery life with this small but mighty smartwatch that can track sleep, heart rate, and more. You can check notifications from your wrist while you're working out rather than pulling your smartphone.
Reviewer Matthew Miller felt the watch's GPS and heart monitoring vastly improved from the Fitbit 2, stating, "GPS results showed distances within just a few meters of dedicated GPS sports watches. I honestly was very surprised and impressed when I laid the data from the Versa 3 over other GPS sports watches." The lowest price we've seen is $157, but this is the lowest this smartwatch will go in the foreseeable future, we think.
Samsung's 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a touchscreen for easy controls and is military grade so it can handle rugged conditions (but is not waterproof). 32GB eMMC storage is perfect for surfing the internet or working from Google apps like Google Docs and Sheets.
The lowest price we've seen is $127, but at $129, this is a great deal on Amazon's Choice for a chromebook. Not feeling Samsung? You can also opt for a similarly priced Asus instead.
Apartment dwellers, this one's for you. Grow up to six different plants in this smart garden. It tells you exactly when to add plant food and water to your plants, and the handy LED light helps plants grow in any indoor environment. The compostable pods can be replaced, too.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this smart garden.
LG's signature OLED TV promises over a billion colors for every single pixel, and with 8 million pixels, images will be crisp and lifelike. In addition to a dedicated Home Cinema experience setting, gaming settings come with specialized Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG to optimize your console gaming, too.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this TV.
The Shark AV1010AE IQ robot vacuum is $200 off and at one of the lowest prices it's ever been on Amazon.
Amazon announced Prime Day will be on July 12 and July 13. It kicks off at 3 am EDT and runs for 48 hours.
ZDNet will compile other interesting deals below.