/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Early Prime Day deals: Get a Chromebook, TV, or robot vacuum on sale

What is the best early Prime Day 2022 deal right now? The Shark AV1010AE IQ robot vacuum is $200 off. If you're looking for more early Prime Day deals, ZDNet is compiling them here to save you time.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Amazon may have announced Prime Day will run on July 12 and 13 this year, but that doesn't mean that you have to wait until 3am EST on July 12 to find some great deals. While the retail giant will host a large number of sales on the main days, it also announced that deals will begin even earlier this year: June 21.

ZDNet Recommends

They announced early sale release dates, but it doesn't make sense to wait -- because there are great early Prime Day deals on Amazon right now if you know where to look. To save you time and energy, we scoured Amazon, combing through hundreds of deals, to find you the best early Prime Day deals.

For full transparency, we checked prices going back as far as six months to make sure that the early Prime Day deals listed here are real deals. Anything under 15% off, we also didn't include, either.

As Prime Day gets closer, be sure to check back for more deals, as this list will receive weekly updates.

Shark AV1010AE IQ robot vacuum (save $200)

Best early Prime Day deal overall
Shark AV1010AE IQ robot vacuum
Amazon
  • Current Price: $399
  • Original Price: $599

Shark robot vacuums are considered one of the gold standards of vacuums, and this AV1010AE can vacuum up to 45 days before the hub needs to be cleaned out. Use voice or app commands to program spaces, adjust vacuum routines and allow you to prioritize which spaces need cleaning first. It's great for removing pet hair, dirt, and other unwanted particles from any surface.

This is the lowest price we've seen.

View now at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch (save $68)

Best early Prime Day deal on wearables
Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch
Amazon
  • Current Price: $161
  • Original Price: $229

Don't want to wait for the Amazon Halo View smartwatch to drop further in price? Opt for the Fitbit Versa 3, one of the leading smartwatches to date. Expect up to six days' battery life with this small but mighty smartwatch that can track sleep, heart rate, and more. You can check notifications from your wrist while you're working out rather than pulling your smartphone.

Reviewer Matthew Miller felt the watch's GPS and heart monitoring vastly improved from the Fitbit 2, stating, "GPS results showed distances within just a few meters of dedicated GPS sports watches. I honestly was very surprised and impressed when I laid the data from the Versa 3 over other GPS sports watches." The lowest price we've seen is $157, but this is the lowest this smartwatch will go in the foreseeable future, we think.

View now at Amazon

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 4 (save $100)

Best early Prime Day deal on laptops
Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 4
Amazon
  • Current Price: $129
  • Original Price: $229

Samsung's 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a touchscreen for easy controls and is military grade so it can handle rugged conditions (but is not waterproof). 32GB eMMC storage is perfect for surfing the internet or working from Google apps like Google Docs and Sheets.

The lowest price we've seen is $127, but at $129, this is a great deal on Amazon's Choice for a chromebook. Not feeling Samsung? You can also opt for a similarly priced Asus instead.

View now at Amazon

AeroGarden White Harvest indoor hydroponic garden (save $64)

Best early Prime Day deal on gardening tools
AeroGarden White Harvest indoor hydroponic garden
Amazon
  • Current Price: $109
  • Original Price: $164

Apartment dwellers, this one's for you. Grow up to six different plants in this smart garden. It tells you exactly when to add plant food and water to your plants, and the handy LED light helps plants grow in any indoor environment. The compostable pods can be replaced, too.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this smart garden. 

View now at Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 48" Alexa Built-in 4K smart TV (save $600)

Best early Prime Day deal on TVs
LG - 77" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $896
  • Original Price: $1,499

LG's signature OLED TV promises over a billion colors for every single pixel, and with 8 million pixels, images will be crisp and lifelike. In addition to a dedicated Home Cinema experience setting, gaming settings come with specialized Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG to optimize your console gaming, too.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this TV.

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Prime Day 2022 deal?

The Shark AV1010AE IQ robot vacuum is $200 off and at one of the lowest prices it's ever been on Amazon.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced Prime Day will be on July 12 and July 13. It kicks off at 3 am EDT and runs for 48 hours.

Are there other Prime Day 2022 deals worth considering?

ZDNet will compile other interesting deals below.

Toshiba 75-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (Save $700)

 $699 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)
Scrolling through iPhone

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

iPhone
Microsoft launches Defender for Individuals for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers
defenderforindividuals

Microsoft launches Defender for Individuals for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers

Security
This new Android malware bypasses multi-factor authentication to steal your passwords
gettyimages-a-woman-looking-stressed-while-looking-at-her-smartphone

This new Android malware bypasses multi-factor authentication to steal your passwords

Security