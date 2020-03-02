BMC Software buys Compuware from Thoma Bravo

Enterprise software firm BMC on Monday announced that it plans to acquire Compuware as it looks to expand development of its mainframe technology. Compuware was bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in 2014 for $2.4 billion. Financial terms of this deal were not disclosed.

By combining with Compuware, BMC said the companies will be better equipped to serve the enterprise technology stack. Together they plan to focus on mainframe operations, cybersecurity, application development, data, and storage as part of their enterprise DevOps strategies.

"BMC continues to be focused on evolving and investing in our portfolio to address and even anticipate the needs of our customers, helping them to succeed today and into tomorrow," said BMC chief executive Ayman Sayed. "It's the ideal time to bring Compuware into our portfolio as the traditional mainframe AppDev market transitions to DevOps. We're excited to welcome the Compuware team as we build best-of-breed modern mainframe solutions."

BMC went private in 2013 via a deal worth $6.9 billion with a plan to transform its business and be more aggressive. In recent years the company has pivoted more toward multi-cloud orchestration and automation in addition to DevOps. BMC's software has historically managed mainframe environments.

BMC and Compuware, two of the biggest mainframe software companies, have integrated their technologies in the past. In 2015, the companies inked a broad partnership aimed at lowering mainframe costs. The partnership also included the use of each other's technology within their own organizations.

