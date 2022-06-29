Boost your productivity with this AI-based lifestyle-building app for just $19

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Would you like more free time to spend in the ways you enjoy most, like traveling, playing your favorite games, or even training for a new career? Being more productive could free up some extra time, but many of us sabotage ourselves with bad habits that can be hard to break.

However, it doesn't have to be that way anymore. The Utiself biohacker routine planner app offers an easy, affordable way to boost your productivity and focus as you build a healthy lifestyle, and it's on sale for $19.

All you have to do is choose the habits and routines you would like to build, then take just a couple of minutes each day to track those habits and rate how you did that day. Neuroscientists, psychology PhDs, and successful entrepreneurs designed Utiself using artificial intelligence to determine which habits impact you most. Then it helps you to build them quickly.

Utiself's Habit Directory has over 300 good habits, organized by what they improve. There is powerful science-backed content full of video, easy-to-follow text, and infographics for more than 150 habits. There are routines already built-in, and the app makes it all into a game, letting you score yourself with various levels. It even has competitions, a leaderboard, and more.

You'll see AI-based habit suggestions, habit effectiveness ratings, and Optimal Routine suggestions. And you can set reminders to help you stay on track.

Utiself claims its app can increase your productivity by up to ten times what it is now and improve your focus until it's laser-sharp. Then you'll feel a lot more confident about being able to achieve your goals and deal more effectively with stress. So it's no surprise that users have rated the Biohacker Routine Planner 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.1 out of 5 stars on AppGrooves.

If you'd like to have the equivalent of an AI-powered life coach in your pocket, get the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription today while it's on sale for only $19.99.