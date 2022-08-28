Breeze through a lifetime of PDF tasks for only $40

StackCommerce

Most of us have experienced the frustration of needing information for a document that is only found in a PDF. While free online PDF converters are available, it's inconvenient to go looking for them every time you need one, even if it's not that frequent. Plus, it's not only just converting text; you may need to extract information from a PDF image or want to separate a single page; the list goes on and on.

PDF Reader Pro Smart PDF Editor & Converter Tool

It offers features you didn't even know you needed. For instance, most programs will let you read PDFs and even offer multi-tab viewers. But PDF Reader Pro has a Split View so you can compare files and even provides multiple theme colors, such as Light and Dark modes, Sepia, and more.

Naturally, you can convert documents and images to and from PDF files, but you can also simultaneously convert multiple PDF files in batches. PDF Reader Pro also uses OCR to recognize text from scanned or image-based PDFs.

Being able to organize PDF pages is an enormous help. Replace, delete, reposition, rotate, extract, insert pages, and more. Split and save pages as an entirely separate new document or merge multiple documents into a single new one, then compress it to reduce its file size.

PDF Reader Pro has incredibly powerful editing tools, as well. In addition to all the usual copy, cut, paste, delete and insert editing. But you can also redact sensitive pieces of information, add and edit watermarks, insert page numbers, headers, footers, and much more. You can even create fillable PDF forms.

Annotation tools let you import and export annotations, insert links and images, create, customize and insert Stamps, and more. Remove passwords or encrypt PDF docs in batches. No wonder PDF Reader Pro has a perfect 5 out of 5 stars rating on SourceForge. It saves you time that can be better used for extra training or streaming your favorite entertainment.

