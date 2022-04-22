Build and automate your workflows with $140 off KonnectzIT

StackCommerce

There are many ways to be more productive, such as using an extra portable monitor, collaborative workspace software, expert job search tools, or even installing a smart home page for your browser. But few things will shave more time off your workday than automating your tasks. KonnectzIT could help you automate your day, and new users can get 77% off a Pro Plan, bringing the price down to only $39.99.

This automation platform can help you configure and connect as many apps as you need in your daily workflow. This lets you perform multi-step work processes, including instant actions, transferring data from one app to another and much more. And you won't have to write a single line of code while you're at it. In fact, KonnectzIT is cloud-based, so you don't need to download a client or software.

KonnectzIT offers over 600 popular app integrations, such as Slack, Gmail, ConvertKit and beyond. All the common categories -- marketing, CRM, helpdesk, e-commerce, etc. -- are covered. There are also various integration methods to choose from, including API, webhook and Oauth.

This tool provides an almost magical visual builder that allows you to create automations with its drag and drop feature, then smoothly connect the nodes. There's also a dashboard that lets you track your automations' progress and insightful and informative elements at a glance.

Organize your workflows into folders that can be arranged and sorted for top efficiency. You may track your workflows' progress to tweak errors quickly. And with the Pro Plan, you have access to paralleled scenario executions in unlimited workflows as well as 4,000 tasks and operations each month, including top-ups. KonnectzIT is as clean and simple as it's efficient.

You could potentially slash a great deal of time out of your busy workload, which is why the platform earned an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Capterra. New users can subscribe to a KonnectzIT Automation Platform: Pro Plan for just $39.99, down from $180.