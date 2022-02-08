Build impressive websites on your Mac without no coding experience for $50

StackCommerce

You don't need to be a web developer to create websites. You simply need the Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle, and new users can currently get it for only $49.99.

Blocs 4 is powerful website builder software for macOS that provides all the tools you need to create incredibly responsive websites without writing a single line of code. Instead, it works by giving you sections, or blocs, that are already fully coded. Then, you just stack them together.

It's a speedy and intuitive method that allows you to customize details as you please. In addition, Blocs 4 includes all of the features your website needs, such as payment integrations for e-commerce, a font manager, sitemap, CMS integration, auto backups, and much more. And it's just a matter of a few clicks to add things like animations and scroll effects.

It works offline, so you can build your websites from anywhere.

This bundle contains three additional bloc add-ons to enhance your websites. Site Search Add-On makes adding search functionality to your site easy and quick. It will create and index all your website's pages, exclude any pages from search that you wish, set SEO keywords on all pages, and more.

The Page Transition Blocs Add-On offers 10 eye-catching transition styles, so you can customize the style, color, and timing attributes of your page transitions. In addition, there are five Fade styles, three Shrink styles, and two Split styles.

The Image Overlay Blocs Add-on is the perfect way to quickly creating sharp-looking cards that are easy to customize. In addition, you can have eye-catching image overlays to link to pages or custom URLs. With all of these features, it's no wonder that this bundle has a perfect 5-star rating on software review site G2.

Don't miss this chance to build websites on your Mac without code. New users can get the Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle today while it's on sale for only $49.99.