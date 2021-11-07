Training at your own pace to become a web developer is quick and easy

StackCommerce

If you've always wanted a career in the lucrative tech industry but found the training intimidating, then worry no more because some programming languages are downright easy to learn. And you can get all the training you need from the self-paced courses in The Ultimate 2022 Backend Developer Bundle. Best of all, for a limited time only, you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV during our sitewide pre-Black Friday sale to get 15% off and pay only $34.39.

Total beginners should start with the "Learn Python in 1 Hour" course because Python is amazingly easy to learn and always in demand. Build your portfolio with the real-world apps you'll create. Then you can build on your foundation with "Fast Track Python for Newbies". Just the skills you'll learn in these two courses will qualify you for Python programming positions. If you need a productivity boost to squeeze your lessons in, try this task manager.

C can be a little trickier to learn, but "C Programming for Beginners" makes it easier with just 10 easy steps. "WebGL Programming & Graphics Rendering for the Web" is also a step-by-step guide, this time to the graphics API used for development by Microsoft, Google, and more.

Once you've got the basics, you can move on to "Bootstrap 4 Rapid Web Development Framework HTML CSS JS", which students love; they've rated it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Instructor Laurence Svekis is extremely experienced in a wide variety of digital fields, from app architecture and web programming to Search and Video Marketing.

You can go from complete novice to expert with the JavaScript courses in this bundle. "Learn JavaScript in 1 Hour" flows into "Learn jQuery In 1 Hour", then "Learn JavaScript AJAX In 1 Hour" and "Learn jQuery AJAX in 1 Hour". By the time you complete the intermediate-level "Dynamic JavaScript Master Class AJAX JSON Simple APIs", you'll be a master.

You'll learn about debugging and customization, as well as web development shortcuts in "Introduction to Chrome DevTools". And the second intermediate-level course, "CSS: Create Five Different Fully Responsive Modern Websites", is great for expanding your portfolio.

Don't miss this chance to learn the skills required to become a web developer; grab The Ultimate 2022 Backend Developer Bundle while you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time only during our sitewide pre-Black Friday sale to get 15% off and pay only $34.39.