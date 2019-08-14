Can you upgrade your Mac's hardware? Here's how to find out

If you've got an old Mac, you can give it a new lease of life by upgrading some of its aging hardware. I recently upgraded the battery in an old MacBook Pro, which restored its running life back to how it was when it was new. But finding out what you can upgrade can carry out, and then getting hold of those parts can be quite challenging.

Here's some information to help you make your Mac last longer.

There are two websites that have become my go-to for Mac upgrade information.

The first is iFixit. The Mac parts store is well stocked and easy to navigate.

iFixit also have excellent Mac repair guides that will help you successfully dismantle and upgrade your Mac (without causing mayhem or damage). I suggest familiarizing yourself with whatever repair or upgrade you are planning to do before buying parts. Not only will this let you know if you are comfortable doing the job, but it will also highlight any specific tools you need for the job.

There's nothing worse than starting a job and having to abandon it because you don't have all the tools or parts you need.

Another excellent website is OWC's My Upgrades page. Here you can select your Mac, specify the model, and then see – and explore – what upgrades are possible. This not only shows you internal upgrades, but also peripherals such as docks and eGPU adapters you can add to augment your old Mac.

Between these two websites, you have all the information you need to know what upgrades are possible, what parts you need, and how to carry out the upgrade safely.

Have you ever upgraded a Mac? If so, what upgrades did you do?

