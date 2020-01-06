CES 2020: Amazon's Alexa will help you pay for gas at Exxon or Mobil stations

As Amazon's Alexa has followed consumers outside of the home, the AI-powered assistant has established a solid presence in the automotive industry. Now, Alexa will accompany you to the gas station.

Amazon on Monday announced that it's teaming up with ExxonMobil and Fiserv to let customers use Alexa to pay for gas at the pump. Later this year, at more than 11,500 Exxon or Mobil stations in the US, anyone with an Alexa-enabled car, Echo Auto or other Alexa-enabled mobility device will be able to make a voice-based transaction for gas.

You start the process by saying, "Alexa, pay for gas." After Alexa confirms the station location and the pump number, digital commerce technology from Fiserv activates the pump and facilitates token generation for a secure payment. Payments are processed through Amazon Pay, which lets customers use the payment information stored in their Amazon account.

The new payment method is being demonstrated at CES 2020, where automotive news has been front and center. In addition to announcing the new ExxonMobil partnership, Amazon announced new ways automotive companies are using Amazon Web Services. For instance, AWS is working with BlackBerry to develop a connected vehicle software platform for in-vehicle applications.

Amazon also used CES to announce several new Alexa integrations with automotive brands. For instance, Automobili Lamborghini is bringing Alexa to its Huracan Evo range, while Rivian will integrate Alexa into its first two all-electric vehicles, the R1S and R1T.

Additionally, Amazon announced it's launching the Echo Auto device internationally, bringing Alexa to vehicles already on the road. Amazon is also debuting new automotive accessories with Alexa built in, such as new products from brands like BOSS Audio, JVC Kenwood, iOttie, Nextbase, Pioneer and Sena.

Amazon is also working with software providers and system integrators to bring Alexa to more vehicles. For instance, Amazon announced at CES new integrations with navigation providers like Bosch, Here, Melco, Telenav and TomTom that should make it easier to bring voice-first navigation systems to new cars.

