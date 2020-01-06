AWS, BlackBerry QNX pair up as connected vehicle software takes stage at CES 2020

Special Feature Special Report: Autonomous Vehicles and the Enterprise (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, examines how driverless cars, trucks, semis, delivery vehicles, drones, and other UAVs are poised to unleash a new level of automation in the enterprise. Read More

Amid the usual complement of robots, smart home tools and traditional electronics at CES 2020, the connected automobile is taking center stage.

The announcements pegged to connected, electric and autonomous vehicles are piling up. What's surprising about the CES 2020 parade of transportation related announcements is there are plenty of real-world integration deals underway.

Exhibit A would be BlackBerry QNX and its partnership with Amazon Web Services. BlackBerry said its QNX unit will demonstrate a connected vehicle platform along with AWS. The idea is that QNX, a real-time OS that dominates autos, will connect with AWS' Internet of things services.

AWS has been making a play for autonomous vehicles and connected services and is pairing with that likes of Verizon to build out the 5G connectivity and edge computing to deliver low-latency data services.

BlackBerry QNX and AWS are targeting automotive OEMs to bring services, personalization, health monitoring and advanced driver assistance (ADAS) to vehicles. AWS will power the cloud and edge compute portion of the QNX platform, which is already embedded in various in-vehicle systems.

While these deals and partnerships don't have the wow factor of drones that can operate on land and air, robots and foldable devices, they do add up into real enterprise, transportation and logistics applications. Given that backdrop, it's not surprising that Elaine Chao, US Secretary of Transportation, and Ola Källenius, head of Mercedes Benz Cars, will deliver CES 2020 keynotes.

