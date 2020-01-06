AWS, BlackBerry QNX pair up as connected vehicle software takes stage at CES 2020

Amid the usual complement of robots, smart home tools and traditional electronics at CES 2020, the connected automobile is taking center stage.
The announcements pegged to connected, electric and autonomous vehicles are piling up. What's surprising about the CES 2020 parade of transportation related announcements is there are plenty of real-world integration deals underway.
Exhibit A would be BlackBerry QNX and its partnership with Amazon Web Services. BlackBerry said its QNX unit will demonstrate a connected vehicle platform along with AWS. The idea is that QNX, a real-time OS that dominates autos, will connect with AWS' Internet of things services.
AWS has been making a play for autonomous vehicles and connected services and is pairing with that likes of Verizon to build out the 5G connectivity and edge computing to deliver low-latency data services.
BlackBerry QNX and AWS are targeting automotive OEMs to bring services, personalization, health monitoring and advanced driver assistance (ADAS) to vehicles. AWS will power the cloud and edge compute portion of the QNX platform, which is already embedded in various in-vehicle systems.
While these deals and partnerships don't have the wow factor of drones that can operate on land and air, robots and foldable devices, they do add up into real enterprise, transportation and logistics applications. Given that backdrop, it's not surprising that Elaine Chao, US Secretary of Transportation, and Ola Källenius, head of Mercedes Benz Cars, will deliver CES 2020 keynotes.
Must read:
Other vehicle items to note at CES 2020, which is essentially become a car show to some degree:
- Alexa will see more integrations with automakers including Rivian, which will deliver a fleet of 100,000 all-electric Amazon delivery vans. Amazon also said Echo Auto will launch internationally and include Alexa into a host of auto accessories. Alexa will also be embedded into the Lamborghini Huracan.
- Rivian's effort to integrate Alexa directly includes features such as controlling windows, HVAC and other systems. The integration will also have tools to ensure usage even when connectivity is lagging.
- Samsung unit Harman at CES 2020 outlined a new ADAS use case that warns auto drivers of pedestrian safety conflicts. Harman said it will use Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology and 5G C-V2X networks to enable new in-car experiences. Harman said its vehicle-to-pedestrian system can work via low latency 5G peer-to-peer signals. What is V2X communication? Creating connectivity for the autonomous car era
- Harman also said that is working to design its in-car systems to work better with electric vehicles, which can be drained by audio and personalized entertainment systems.
Join Discussion