CES 2020: Aukey debuts tiny chargers for all your USB-C devices

When it comes to chargers, small doesn't have to mean weak. Accessory maker Aukey has unveiled a series of chargers at CES 2020 that not only deliver some of the world's fastest charging speeds, but are also smaller and lighter than equivalent output chargers by other manufacturers.
The line-up, called the Omnia Series, consists of five chargers, ranging from a 61W single port charger to a 100W dual-port charger, covers pretty much the entire range of USB devices, from high-powered devices such as the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13, and iPad Pro, to smaller devices such as the iPhone and Nintendo Switch.
The small size of the chargers is made possible by the use of gallium nitride (hence they are referred to as using GaN technology), which are smaller, more efficient, and run cooler than their silicon counterparts. This has allowed Aukey to create a MacBook charger that is 66 percent smaller than Apple's own charger.
The five chargers, which have been slated to go on sale Q2 2020, are as follows (each will be offered in white and black):
Omnia 61W PD Wall Charger
- Model: PA-B2
- Input: AC 100V–240V 50/60Hz
- USB-C Output (PD 3.0): DC 5V 3A/9V 3A/12V 3A/15V 3A/20.3V 3A
- Max Power
- Output: 61W
- Dimension: 43x43x30mm
Omnia 65W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger
- Model: PA-B3
- Input: AC 100V–240V 50/60Hz
- USB-C Output: (Power Delivery 3.0) DC 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 2.5A, 15V 3A, 20V 3A
- USB Output: DC 5V 2.4A
- Max Power Output: 65W
- Dimension: 52x52x30mm
Omnia 65W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger
- Model: PA-B4
- Input: AC 100–240V 50/60Hz
- USB-C Output 1 (18W PD): 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A
- USB-C Output 2 (60W PD): 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 3A, 15V 3A, 20V 3A
- Max Output: 65W
- Dimension: 52x52x30mm
Omnia 100W PD Wall Charger
- Model: PA-B5
- Dimension: 54x54x30mm
Omnia 100W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger
- Model: PA-B6
- Dimension: 56x56x30mm
If you'd like a small charger for your iPhone or other USB-C-enabled smartphone and can't wait until Q2 for these to arrive, Aukey has a tiny 18W that's not much bigger than a quarter that you can buy today for $15.
