CES 2023 Day 3: HTC and Google make announcements, plus other top stories

In case you haven't heard, it's CES 2023 week. Hundreds of companies descend upon Sin City to make innovative tech announcements, and we're on the ground covering some of the hottest announcements during the weeklong event.
CES Day 1 saw a series of announcements from major companies like Nvidia, Acer, Samsung, and Intel, and Day 2 revealed new innovations from MSI, Withings, Roku, AMD, and HP. The third day of the largest tech conference in the U.S. saw drops from companies we've been waiting eagerly to hear from.
Below, we've rounded up the biggest launches throughout the day.
While the company also entered the smart tablet market today, it announced its new ThinkBook Plus Twist -- and the Lenovo YogaBook 9i, a dual-OLED screen laptop. Mount the panels in both landscape and portrait modes for extra versatility.
Check out the specs here. You can also see it up close with our YouTube short, courtesy of ZDNET expert Kerry Wan.
Ring brought two major innovations to CES 2023 this year: the Ring Peephole Cam for a front door so users can check who's outside; and the Ring Car Cam. It's not just a camera though -- it can also detect break-ins for extra peace of mind.
Already a staple in Google-connected cars, Android Auto will see an expansion with the ability to make WhatsApp calls while in your car for Samsung and Google smartphones. There are more updates, including a seekable progress bar, "smart" suggestions, and more.
Most smartphone companies hold out for MWC in February, but this year, Motorola's jumping ahead of the game, announcing its Thinkphone during CES. ZDNET Tech Editor Kerry Wan got a first-hand look at this 6.6-inch OLED device.
Razer finally gave us the specs on its Nintendo Switch-like mobile gaming device the Edge. The largest surprise this year was Project Carol, a headrest that can provide surround sound when gaming.
CES isn't just for consumer products, and agricultural giant John Deere announced ExactShot, a robotic technology that shoots timed bursts of fertilizer to coat individual seeds instead of the entire field. The agricultural industry should see this drop later this year.
With 4K resolution and a 110-degree field of view, HTC announced the VIVE XR Elite. No glasses needed -- you can adjust the glasses to match your prescription.
The Hapta tool announced by L'Oréal will help bring inclusivity to the beauty world for those who have limited fine motor skills, along with a brow applicator. The Hapta prototype features built-in smart motion controls and customizable attachments.
CEO Carlos Tavares announced the fully electric Ram 1500 Revolution this afternoon at the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom. Expect it to hit your local dealership in 2024.