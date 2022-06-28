/>
Discover how effortless app coding can be with Monday Hero

Create reusable components and turn designs into code with a two-year subscription for only $79.
Writing code can get tedious, but you don't have to reinvent the wheel every time you start a new project. With Monday Hero Pro, you can create reusable components and convert your designs to code. And right now, two-year subscriptions are on sale for only $79.

Monday Hero is a developer tool for Windows and Mac that converts Adobe XD, Figma, and Sketch designs into mobile code. It saves you time by letting you create reusable design elements, which you can customize and organize before publishing. You can design beautiful and responsive user interfaces for all screen sizes for various apps, including social media, messaging, banking, travel, and more. Then, you can add navigation, connect each screen to others, and create a prototype with actual code. This tool also lets you automatically generate text and images.

Once you've created numerous custom components, you can add them to your own code library. Manage your project files further by generating a dynamic design system with non-duplicated strings, fonts, and colors in a single file. Monday Hero also offers organized asset folders with automatically generated and sized assets. 

Monday Hero provides multiple options for exporting projects. For example, you can export an entirely new project into an existing one or a selected screen. From there, you can export it as a separate new project. You can sync projects with code in your IDE of choice. If you need to share assets, you have the option to export a single one or entire folders. Lastly, you're allowed an unlimited number of reusable components in up to five projects.

Monday Hero Pro Developer Tool: 2-Yr Subscription

 $79 at ZDNet Academy

Monday Hero ultimately makes collaboration between teams easier. Manage teams by inviting members, assigning roles, and working collaboratively on projects. You can also hand off your design files to developers. If you're ever stuck, there are step-by-step tutorials to guide you through the tool, and you have access to popular app templates to save you even more time. It should come as no surprise that Monday Hero was named the #4 Product of the Day and earned 4.8 out of 5 stars on Product Hunt.

Want your work to be more consistent and efficient while using minimal code? New users can get a Monday Hero Pro Developer Tool: 2-Yr Subscription for only $79, down from $432.

