Deal alert: Get 3 years of Atlas VPN for just $1.39 a month

Your internet privacy is invaluable, but keeping it safe and protected can cost you as little as a cup of coffee. A VPN, or virtual private network, is essential to have. Whether you own an online business or casually browse the web, it keeps your activities and information anonymous and contained. With Black Friday looming, Atlas VPN, one of ZDNet's picks for best cheap VPN services, is looking to get ahead of the storm with a month-long offer you won't want to pass on.

atlasVPN

From now until November 30, you can subscribe to Atlas VPN for just $1.39 a month. The catch? This is a three-year subscription and you'll be paying the discounted total upfront ($50.04). Still, we think the offer is very reasonable and of great value -- especially with the additional three months bundled in for free.

Included with the three-year plan are all the standard Atlas VPN fix-ins, like app support on Windows and MacOS, access to over 700 servers worldwide -- a fair number at this price point, and data leak protection, among others. It may also bring you some peace of mind knowing that Atlas VPN recently completed an independent security audit and offers a 30-day refund guarantee policy.