DocuSign adds text message functionality to its eSignature service

DocuSign is rolling out new SMS-based functionality for its eSignature service that gives users the ability to request document signatures via text message. DocuSign, which is hyper focused on its Agreement Cloud amid digital transformation efforts and remote work, said the text capability is part of the company's slate of features designed for the future of work.

DocuSign posits that its multi-channel communications approach will speed up business transactions "whether you are on-boarding new hires or sending an insurance renewal."

"The past few months have taught us that the need for agility and meeting customers where they do business is more important than ever," said Jerome Levadoux, DocuSign's head of eSignature products. "From sales contracts and offer letters to account openings and invoices, DocuSign eSignature SMS Delivery enables real time action to be taken in today's digital-first economy."

More broadly, the text functionality is another move by DocuSign, which has a bevy of key integrations, to embed its flagship electronic signature service into key communication and collaboration tools. The company is looking to expand its footprint across digital workflows to bolster its momentum with large enterprises and cement its place within the HR, sales and legal markets, where signature-based agreements are increasingly being done remotely.

DocuSign CEO Dan Springer recently told ZDNet's Tiernan Ray that enterprises launched a digital signature buying spree during the COVID-19 pandemic and move to remote work, but now see document management as part of the broader digital transformation strategy.

DocuSign earlier this month reported better-than-expected earnings. The company is expected to report annual revenue for the year ending Jan. 31, 2021 of $1.42 billion with Q4 revenue of $407.6 million.

