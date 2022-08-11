/>
Donate to kids in need by purchasing this 10TB cloud storage drive for 96% off

With Prism Drive, you can free space on all your devices for your ever-growing music, video, and photo collection.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Constantly freeing space on your devices can be a hassle, especially if you need to use them while studying. Work docs, school papers, and media will blow through your storage quickly, but a cloud storage space that houses your excess files can make reinvesting in your education pursuits much more effective. 

One excellent, secure cloud storage provider is Prism Drive, which is offering 10TB of lifetime storage for $49 during our Back to Education event. And if you subscribe before August 24, $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to charity. After purchasing, we'll send you an email allowing you to vote for the organization you want to send your contribution to, making this an outstanding opportunity to help under-funded schools and fight food insecurity while investing in your own education. Plus, we'll reveal which charity received your donation once the promotion ends.

During this event, you can get a discount on blazing fast cloud storage that lets you view and access your files in one place from any of your devices. With easy drag and drop, you can upload files like JPEG, MP4, PPT, XLS, and much more, or select and move existing files and folders. It's not even necessary to download the more popular file types, such as JPEG, MP4, and MS Office files, when you want to view them because the platform provides inline previews.

Once your files are uploaded, you can access them from as many devices as you wish. Even deleted files can be quickly recovered for up to 30 days from where they're stored in the Trash folder.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (10TB)

 $89 at StackSocial

You're allowed unlimited shared traffic, as well. Once you've generated password-protected links, you can easily share large video, audio, and image files. And everything will be encrypted while complying with all privacy regulations. Plus, Prism Drive meets or exceeds industry standards to ensure your data remains secure.

Prism Drive provides simple and secure fast storage that allows you to save all kinds of files from any of your devices, then access them wherever you like. No wonder our buyers have rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Verified purchaser Amir Khulad noted that Prism Drive was "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."

Stop worrying about hard drive space and store all your big files in the cloud; get a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive with 10TB of storage for only $89 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24. Stay tuned for the email you'll receive after purchasing, which will allow you to vote on the charity you wish to send your donation to. 

