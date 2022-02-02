Drag and drop ready-made assets to create your own games with this $50 bundle

StackCommerce

Sure, gaming is great fun, but have you thought about actually creating your own games? It's not as difficult as you might think with The Complete AppGameKit Unlimited Bundle.

First up in the bundle is "AppGameKit Classic: Easy Game Development", which is a powerful yet easy-to-use game development engine that is ideal for everyone from complete beginners to indie developers. It allows anyone to quickly code and create apps for a variety of platforms by doing all the heavy lifting of coding, compiling and exporting so you can focus on your game idea.

Games created with AppGameKit can be exported to Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and more. Experienced developers will appreciate all of AppGameKit's C++ libraries and enjoy all of the core game engine's features. You can design your games so much faster and easier using Visual Editor's drag and drop functions.

Next, you have two game packs that show you exactly what you can achieve with the kit. The first has 15 titles featuring everything from puzzle to action games, while the second features 13 more demonstrating arcade shooters and multiple other genres. The 3D Asset Pack offers over 250 royalty-free low polygon 3D models you can use on your games, including cartoon, horror and war.

Two Giant Asset Packs give you 5,000 individual sprites and sprite sheets that contain starships, monsters and props to populate your game. And finally, the Sound Library provides 400 royalty-free, high-quality sound effects to use in your games, from clashing swords to laser blasts. GameDesigning.org shares, "I love the diversity that this engine has the capability of showing, and already has made a name for itself doing so."

Don't pass up this chance to learn how to make your own games. Get the Complete AppGameKit Unlimited Bundle while it's on sale for only $49.99.

