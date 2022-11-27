Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is up next, so you can still snag the year's best deals on tech. We're seeing tons of early Cyber Monday discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big internet retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNET editors are tracking the best Cyber Monday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Cyber Monday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Cyber Monday deals into categories.
Latest early Cyber Monday deals
Please refer to the table of contents to quickly navigate and don't forget to refresh the page to see the most recent updates.
1:30pm ET
- Ludus Dominum Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Mouse for $17 (save $13) at Newegg
- Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $150 (save $100) at Target
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C Wireless Camera for $70 (save $50) at Amazon
1:15pm ET
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation) with Charging Case for $90 (save $40) at Target
- LG 50-inch Class 4K Smart LED TV for $300 (save $100) at Target
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $150 (save $200) at Amazon
1:00pm ET
- Dell U2720QM Ultrasharp 27-inch Vertical and Horizontal Monitor for $600 (save $400) at Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $450 (save $20) on Amazon
12:45pm ET
- The Raycon Work Bluetooth Headphones for $90 (save $60) at Raycon
- Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Black for $1,100 (save $500) at Best Buy
- Ring Video Doorbell for $60 (save $40) on Amazon
12:30pm ET
- TCL 50 inch Class 4-Series 4K for $240 (save $100) at Best Buy
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for $200 (save $50) at Best Buy
12:15pm ET
- Apple TV HD 32GB for $90 (save $60) at Best Buy
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $40 (save $60) at Best Buy
- TCL 65 inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K for $600 (save $400) at Best Buy
12:00pm ET
- Corsair Voyager a1600 16-inch gaming laptop for $1900 (save $600) at Best Buy
- Porsche Design Acer Premium Collection for $1500 (save $500) at Acer
- Acer V6820i 4K projector for $700 (save $400) at Acer
- Galax GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for $474 (save $87) at Newegg
11:45am ET
- HP Reverb G2 VR headset for $299 (save $300) at HP
- Bowflex VeloCore Bike for $900 (save $900) at Best Buy
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 6650 XT for $270 (save $35 with rebate card plus 2 free games) at Newegg
11:30am ET
- Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop gaming desktop for $3800 (save $700) at Acer
- Samsung QN900B 8K 65-inch QLED TV for $3300 (save $1500) at Samsung
- Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED TV for $1800 (save $1000) at Samsung
- HP EliteBook 840 14-inch laptop for $1549 (save $2064) at HP
Best early Cyber Monday TV deals
Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Sony 43" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series for $448 (save $50) at Amazon
- Sony 55" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series for $578 (save $172) at Amazon
- Element 43-inch 4K UHD TV for $199 (save $130) at Target
Best early Cyber Monday laptop deals
It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for $250 (save $200) at Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6" for $99 (save $90) at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $419 (save $130) at Best Buy
- ASUS 14" Chromebook for $119 (save $210) at Best Buy
- Duex Mobile Pixels 12.5'' laptop display extender for $220 (save $40) at Amazon
- QQH 15.6" portable travel laptop monitor for $100 (save $30) at Amazon
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6" laptop for $599 (save $400) at Sam's Club
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch (M2, 2022) laptop for $1100 (save $200) at B&H
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 for $1259 (save $2350) at Lenovo
Best early Cyber Monday tablet deals
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping times of the year, and it is when tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best early Cyber Monday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $900 (save $300) at Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 (save $60) at Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen, 2021) tablet for $550 (save $250) at Target
Best early Cyber Monday gaming deals
Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Ludus Dominum wireless ergonomic gaming mouse for $17 (save $13) at Newegg
- HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite VR Headset Basic Kit for $649 (save $100) at Adorama
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $50 (save $25) at Newegg
- GIGABYTE AERO 16" laptop for $2349 (save $1650) at Newegg
- Orzley gaming bundle: keyboard, mouse, headset, mousepad for $34 (save $16) at Amazon
- GIGABYTE 27" 165Hz gaming monitor for $150 (save $60) at Amazon
- Nintendo: save on physical and digital games
- Acer Predator 28" UHD gaming monitor for $500 (save $100) at Amazon
- Razer Raptor 27-inch IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor for $500 (save $300) at Best Buy
- LG 32-inch UltraGear gaming monitor for $170 (save $80) at Newegg
- Zotac gaming graphics card GeForce GTX 1660 for $180 (save $90) at Amazon
- Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition gaming desktop for $2700 (save $1130) at Dell
Best early Cyber Monday home deals
We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Meross smart wi-fi garage door opener for $25 (save $75) at Newegg
- SwitchBot smart lock for $75 (save $35) at Amazon
- Google Nest Mini for $18 (save $31) at Walmart
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router for $179 (save $120) at Amazon
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) smart speaker for $15 (save $25) at Amazon
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) smart speaker & clock for $40 (save $20) at Amazon
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids smart speaker for $30 (save $30) at Amazon
- Blink Outdoor wireless HD security camera for $125 (save $125) at Amazon
- Ring Stick Up Cam for $70 (save $30) at Amazon
- Govee LED floor lamp for $70 (save $30) at Amazon
- Kasa smart light bulb, Wi-Fi for $9 (save $8) at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum for $174 (save $126) at Amazon
- ecobee3 smart thermostat & three room sensors, open box, for $164 (save $170) at Woot
- eufy security video baby monitor, open box, for $65 (save $65) at Woot
- SimpliSafe outdoor camera home security system for $220 (save $150) at Sam's Club
- Google Nest Wifi mesh router system for $150 (save $150) at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $579 (save $220) with code 20ROBOT at Wellbots
- Google Nest Hub Max for $159 (save $70) at Wellbots
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker for $19 (save $30) or buy 2 for $30 (save $68) at Target
- Wavlink N300 weatherproof wi-fi range extender for $46 (save $114) at Newegg
Best early Cyber Monday streaming deals
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Cyber Monday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Paramount+ annual subscription for $50 (save $50) at Paramount
- Hulu (with ads) for $24 for a year (save $72) at Hulu
- HBO Max (with ads) for $6 for three months (save $24) at HBO Max
- Roku Express HD Streaming Device for $18 (save $12) at Amazon
- PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription for $45 (save $15) at PlayStation
Best early Cyber Monday headphone deals
If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Cyber Monday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $142 (save $58) at Wellbots
- Sennheiser Bluetooth wireless headphones for $70 (save $50) at Amazon
- Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones for $129 (save $70) at Drop
- JBL Live 460NC - Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $64 (save $64) at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset for XBox for $210 (save $40) at SteelSeries
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds for $178 (save $52) at B&H
Best early Cyber Monday smartphone deals
If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) smartphone for $400 (save $300) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S22 unlocked smartphone for $598 (save $202) at Amazon
- Motorola Moto 2022 G Stylus LTE for $180 (save $120) at Target
- Google Pixel 7 for $499 (save $100) at Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (save $150) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $800 (save $200) at Amazon
- TCL 10L unlocked for $170 (save $130) at Amazon
- PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box for $40 (save $20) at Amazon
Best early Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for $197 (save $102) at Wellbots
- Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch (45mm) for $199 (save $70) at Best Buy
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $150 (save $80) at Amazon
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $78 (save $52) at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch for $299 (save $51) at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 6, open box refurbished, for $207+ at Woot
- Fitbit Inspire 3 for $70 (save $20) at Walmart
Best early Cyber Monday speaker deals
Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $230 (save $150) at Target
- TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $59 (save $21) at Walmart
- Samsung HW-S60B 3.1CH soundbar for $198 (save $150) at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arena 9 speaker bundle for $450 (save $100) at SteelSeries
More early Cyber Monday tech deals
OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Lightning deal: Slitinto 8-port USB charging station for $21 (save $9) at Amazon
- Govee 3-pack wi-fi water sensor for $30 (save $25) at Amazon
- Adata 32GB microSD card for $4 (save $4) at Newegg
- Nomad premium leather phone cases and accessories for 30% off at Nomad
- Anker 735 Triple Port Charger (Nano II, 65W) for $45 (save $15) at Anker
- HUANUO dual monitor stand for $30 (save $30) at Newegg
- Loupedeck Live streaming, editing deck for $229 (save $40) at Amazon
- Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone for $1199 (save $650) at B&H Photo
- Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera [body only] for $997 (save $400) at B&H Photo
- GoPro HERO11 Black Creator Edition Bundle for $550 (save $150) at B&H Photo
- Lenovo Legion 17-inch armored laptop backpack for $45 (save $55) at Lenovo
- TGS Immersion TV backlight with HDMI, Prime members only, for $144 (save $65) at Amazon
- Biling solar spotlights, four-pack, Prime members only for $42 (save $12) at Amazon
- SanDisk 500GB Extreme portable SSD 500GB for $82 (save $68) at Amazon
- Logitech G920 Driving Force gaming racing wheel for $200 (save $100) at Amazon
- Get a free $5 Target Gift Card when you buy a $50 Google Play Store eGift Card
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores).
Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs.
We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
* Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 fell on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even early sales that start in October.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.
What are the best early Cyber Monday 2022 deals?
ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
