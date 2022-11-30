'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent Cyber Monday discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on the cheap.
To help you find the best sales and deals, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday gaming deals still available below. You can keep reading to save big on gaming laptops, components, and accessories.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals worth checking out:
Below are the best gaming deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting gaming deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and other top retailers.
You can save big on this top-rated gaming keyboard from Razer. The Huntsman Elite is a full-sized, mechanical keyboard designed with optical switches for accuracy, speed, and elimination of ghosting. It also features per-key RGB lighting, so you can show off your personal style or sync with other RGB peripherals and components.
Whether you're a content creator who needs storage for raw, high-res photos and video files or a hardcore PC gamer with a vast library, the Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB HDD has more than enough storage space for you. This traditional hard-disk drive has a max speed of 7200 RPM as well as a 256MB cache to give the drive a 300TB-per-year workload rating -- which is more than enough for average users and even the busiest content creators. It's also covered by a 5-year warranty and a 3-year data recovery plan to retrieve lost or corrupted data.
Here are some other gaming Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other gaming Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other gaming Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
Here are some other gaming Cyber Monday deals happening right now at B&H:
I did my best to choose deals that had at least a 20% discount since gaming laptops and consoles can be quite expensive. I also tried to have a good mix of PC and console gaming deals to appeal to all gamers. And I've made sure to include PC components like CPUs and hard drives for PC gamers looking to build new rigs or update current setups.
This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 25. And while this is a traditional day for sales and deals at many brick-and-mortar retailers like Walmart and Target, you can find excellent deals online all month long to get a jump on your Christmas list.
Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28. And while many of the best deals happen day-of, you can also snag great discounts all month long at online retailers like Amazon and Newegg.
ZDNET scoured Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year, and many are still available:
Our experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we found that are still available:
Finally, if you'd like to see the Cyber Monday deals from our live blog: