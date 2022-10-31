'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best part of the holidays is gift-giving and seeing someone's reaction to opening the gift you got them. It's especially fun seeing kids enjoy the creative and fun toys they get.
Since technology is a part of our everyday lives, it has become a part of today's toys. And Amazon has a ton of great tech toys in its holiday guide for every kid's interest.
We've rounded up the best tech toys highlighted in Amazon's toy catalog for this upcoming holiday season. These will let your kids have fun and learn at the same time.
Below are 12 tech toy gift ideas we found from Amazon for the holiday season this year.
Price: $25.50
Features: Pink or blue | Up to one hour of playtime | One-button programming
Kids interested in robots will love this interactive robot that comes in pink or blue. With gesture-sensing technology, your child can use hand gestures to move the robot forward, backward, and left or right. And, the robot can even sing and dance to entertain. The included remote also has volume control so you can turn the volume down, a feature that parents are sure to appreciate.
Price: $40
Features: 3 color options | 20p HD video resolution | 3D flips
For the kid who loves things that fly, this affordable drone can take videos and even has voice control capabilities so your child can tell it to take off, turn left, or land. The drone can also do flips. It's kid-friendly in that it's equipped with an Emergency Stop feature that will automatically make the drone stop spinning whenever it hits a wall or an object.
Price: $120
Features: 3 color options | For kids 3-12 | Up to 6 weeks of battery life
If your child loves to read, the Kindle Kids is a Kindle made specifically for kids. Its kid-friendly features include three fun case colors to choose from, one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a two-year warranty. A Kindle could be better for your child than a regular tablet since the Kindle doesn't have any apps, videos, or games -- just books!
Price: $67
Features: For kids 5-12 years old | 350-degree field of view | 11.6 ounces
Your child can learn in a fun way with this VR headset. Choose between language or mathematics and your VR headset comes with topic-appropriate games that kids can immerse themselves in. All you need is a smartphone (Android or iOS) to put into the headset and educational and action-packed games appear in a 360-degree field of view.
Price: $50
Features: 8 plastic color options | For kids ages 6-12 | Wireless
3D printing technology just got a lot more fun with this 3D printing pen that kids can use to create 3D projects. A helpful booklet comes with a pen to show kids how to create everything from a helicopter, a butterfly, jewelry, and more. This gift is perfect for the tech-curious engineering kid as well as the creative artist.
Price: $99
Features: For kids ages 8-12 | 64 light LED lights | Compatible with iOS and Android
This gift is perfect for kids interested in coding. Kids create custom pixel art in the imagi app and it then displays on the imagiCharm that they can then clip on their backpack sto show off their coding work. The charm has 64 LED lights that can turn into endless designs and animations.
Price: $74
Features: 5 color options | 60mm f/12.7 lens | 2" x 3" photo size
Kids will love taking photos and seeing them develop right away with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera. The camera automatically selects the optimal shutter speed based on your surroundings, so it's simple for kids of any age to use. In addition, there is a selfie mode, so you can easily turn selfies into printed photos.
Price: $60
Features: 2 kid-friendly designs | For kid ages 3-12 | Parent dashboard
The Echo Dot Kid Edition has all the same features you've come to know and love with the Echo Dot, but with more kid-friendly features and better parental controls. Kids can ask Alexa questions and even get help with their homework or ask Alexa to read them a story. The Amazon Kids+ subscription will get you kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and access to educational skills. In addition, parents can set daily time limits, filter explicit songs, and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard.
Price: $249
Features: For kids ages 10 and up | SOS and GPS | Offers parental controls
While it's not made specifically with kids in mind, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent smartwatch for older kids with standout features plus parental control. Along with using it for phone calls and text messages, the Apple Watch SE also tracks your child's sleep, has state-of-the-art health trackers, an SOS feature, and can pair with thousands of apps.
You can utilize Apple's Family Setup to check your kid's location, set up shared contacts, set up screen time usage, and more. They don't even need their own iPhone to have an Apple Watch; they can pair it up with yours, so you're fully in control.
Price: $13
Features: 9 color options | 4 sound modes | Battery life of 6-8 hours
This handheld microphone is perfect for a child who loves to sing. Kids can sing into the microphone to their favorite songs and use its voice changer or record their voice to play it back. Multi-colored LED lights also make it fun, and the microphone's Bluetooth 5.0 technology means it can be connected to a device up to 33 feet away.
Price: $150
Features: 4 color options | For kids ages 3-7 | 13 hours of battery life
For a kid-friendly reading tablet, Amazon's new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is worth checking out. Not only does it have a kid-proof case built to withstand 3- to 7-year-olds, but it also comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The subscription gets you to access to thousands of kid-friendly ad-free books, as well as movies and games and other educational content your child will love.
Parents can control screen time and set educational goals for their children using the parental controls built into the tablet to make sure their kid is actually reading or learning something while using it.
Price: $99
Features: 9 color options | Built-in microphone | 85dB
These kid-friendly headphones are great for both listening to music or audiobooks, or even virtual learning since they have a built-in microphone with and background noise isolation. The headphones only go up to 85dB so that your child can't turn up the volume to dangerous levels.
Below are five tech toy deals from Amazon happening right now.
Our process in deciding these tech toys included extensive research into each product including reviews (both good and bad), pricing, category of the gift, and trusted brands. We considered different gift options in various categories so gift givers would be able to find a gift for every kid on their holiday list.
While Amazon explicitly says the Echo Dot is not a toy, it's still a great interactive gift for kids ages 3-12. Kids can ask Alexa to read them a story, help with their math homework, and even tell them a funny joke. It also comes in fun kid designs.
The best way to find gifts on Amazon is through their 2022 holiday kids gift book, or by searching for kids by narrowing down price point and interest.
Many of the toys on this list are suitable for little kids as young as three. Since kids are now growing up with technology, you'd be surprised how well they can use technology like a tablet or a smart assistant.