​Galaxy Note 9 to have Hancom Office S pre-installed in US and China

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 will have Hancom Office S pre-installed on models sold in the US and China, the Korean software company announced.

Hancam Office S is the mobile version of the firm's Hancom Office, its office suite. It has been available in North America since 2014, while it is making its debut in China on the Note 9.

Hancom Office S offers its own counterparts to Microsoft's Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and is compatible with them.

The South Korean software company said its Hancom Office, the original desktop version, will also be available for free downloads for users of Samsung DeX, its compatriot electronics maker's desktop experience for smartphones and tablets.

Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S9, and S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8 and 9 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet, have DeX available and can use Hancom Office.

Note 9 users can also use the new Bluetooth-supporting S-Pen to control HanShow, Hancom's equivalent of PowerPoint.

Hancom said the wider availability of its office suite in mobile devices helps its global expansion.

Last year, the company launched its office suite in Rwanda in collaboration with telco KT.

