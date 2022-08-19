Get 24% off this 4K golf simulator before August 24

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Many things can keep you from enjoying a great round of golf: a hectic schedule, the weather, and more. So when a full round of golf isn't possible, you might consider a full 4K home golf simulator to practice indoors and out. That's where the SwingLogix SLX MicroSim comes in handy, and it's on sale for $189 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24.
The SLX MicroSim is terrific for any age or skill level. The kit comes with a smart stick you can use at home as a golf swing trainer, which is extremely useful when you can't get out to the course or just want to practice for fun. It also helps you stay loose and improve your swing's mechanics.
The remarkably accurate sensor is exceptionally lightweight. Thanks to the highly-customizable calibration, you can fine-tune your results based on your swing characteristics. Plus, compared to the latency found in the sensors of competing golf simulators, the SLX MicroSim is blazingly fast.
You choose your club using the sensor's touch panel. Even better, the SLX MicroSim has a detachable cradle that you can use with your own clubs when visiting an actual golf course or driving range. A single full charge gets you eight continuous hours of use, enough for a full day at the course.
You can connect your SLX MicroSim to a Windows PC, iPad, or iPhone. The 3D swing analysis can even be extended, allowing you to play virtually at some of the most famous golf courses in the world or participate in fun mini-games. So it's no wonder the SwingLogic SLX has an average rating on Amazon of 4.4 out of 5 stars.
Get the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim home golf simulator for $189 during our Back to Education. And remember, no coupon is required, but the deal ends on August 24! Also, $0.50 of every purchase will be donated to kids in need. After purchasing, you'll get an email allowing you to vote on where the funds go.