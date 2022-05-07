Get a lifetime of storage and backup for 10TB of files for just $80

StackCommerce

Many remote workers need to keep office files on their home computers. Meanwhile, travelers are thrilled to take off once again, and they'll likely capture storage-hogging images and videos with their new phones and packable drones. Everyone needs storage and backup for their critical and irreplaceable files.

Fortunately, you can now make your life immeasurably easier with a lifetime of automatic backup and 10TB of storage from Degoo Premium. Better yet, you can use coupon code SAVE20NOW to score this plan for only $79.99.

Degoo is AI-based cloud storage that allows you to store, backup, and share your files from your web browser, mobile phone, and tablet. This plan gives you 10TB of storage space to manage and share files with fantastic simplicity. And they are kept ultra-secure with military-grade 256-bit AES encryption.

You get high-speed transfers and more storage space than Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox combined. And you won't believe how easy it will be to keep track of all of your most valuable data.

Not only can you arrange for your files to be backed up automatically, but each one is replicated as they are being uploaded. And it's super easy to share files via a link or email, or through your favorite apps. You can use the Degoo plan on an unlimited number of devices. So you will never again need to worry about running out of storage space or losing your most important photos, videos, and files.

Users love Degoo. Verified purchaser Terry M. rated it five stars, calling it a "Great solution to storage space. Easily set up and easy to use. Massive amount of storage. Easily accessible from all my PCs, Ipads and iMac. Simple app installation provides access from all operating systems."

Stop worrying about storage space for your files and keeping them protected. Get a Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for only $79.99 with the coupon code SAVE20NOW at checkout.