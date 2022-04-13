Why you can trust ZDNet
Get $90 off a folding camera drone with a 2,000-foot flight range

Refurbished products with a grade "A" rating like this folding camera drone make for excellent bargains.

 StackCommerce

With travel finally returning to normal, you might be looking at new gadgets to bring on your trips, whether it's earbuds, a Bluetooth speaker, or a camera. But if you want to take your vacation photos and videos to new heights, you'll need a drone. 

Drone technology has improved in recent years, and many of them sport decent cameras for stunning aerial shots. The challenging part is finding a quality drone that's both lightweight and affordable. One example is this Vivitar VTA Phoenix. It has all the features a drone user may ask for, and if you buy refurbished, you can get it at a much-reduced price.

Refurbished products can be excellent bargains, especially if they have a grade "A" rating like the Phoenix. This indicates the drone is in near-mint condition with little to no cosmetic blemishes. And, of course, the features are perfectly functional. 

The Phoenix boasts a camera that records at 2,048 x 1,152p, and the sensor provides an articulated, 180-degree view for wide, breathtaking shots. The kit includes an extra battery to give you 32 minutes of flight time in total. With a 2,000-foot flight range and three speed choices, you should have no problem capturing the action from a new perspective. Plus, you can transmit your footage via WiFi in real-time.

Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone - Grey (Certified Refurbished)

$159 at ZDNet Academy

Additionally, the Phoenix offers drone essentials such as automatic return, take-off, and landing functions. The built-in GPS allows you to lock the Phoenix's location, while the altitude hover mode lets you capture stable shots. Finally, the Follow-Me function makes for unique, third-person recordings.

Not only does the Phoenix fold up for travel, but it also comes with its own hard-sided carrying case to keep all its pieces neatly organized. Now you can easily capture exquisite photos and videos from iconic destinations. Get a Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone - Grey (Certified Refurbished) for only $159, down from $249.

