Get $90 off a folding camera drone with a 2,000-foot flight range

With travel finally returning to normal, you might be looking at new gadgets to bring on your trips, whether it's earbuds, a Bluetooth speaker, or a camera. But if you want to take your vacation photos and videos to new heights, you'll need a drone.

Drone technology has improved in recent years, and many of them sport decent cameras for stunning aerial shots. The challenging part is finding a quality drone that's both lightweight and affordable. One example is this Vivitar VTA Phoenix. It has all the features a drone user may ask for, and if you buy refurbished, you can get it at a much-reduced price.

Refurbished products can be excellent bargains, especially if they have a grade "A" rating like the Phoenix. This indicates the drone is in near-mint condition with little to no cosmetic blemishes. And, of course, the features are perfectly functional.

The Phoenix boasts a camera that records at 2,048 x 1,152p, and the sensor provides an articulated, 180-degree view for wide, breathtaking shots. The kit includes an extra battery to give you 32 minutes of flight time in total. With a 2,000-foot flight range and three speed choices, you should have no problem capturing the action from a new perspective. Plus, you can transmit your footage via WiFi in real-time.

Additionally, the Phoenix offers drone essentials such as automatic return, take-off, and landing functions. The built-in GPS allows you to lock the Phoenix's location, while the altitude hover mode lets you capture stable shots. Finally, the Follow-Me function makes for unique, third-person recordings.

Not only does the Phoenix fold up for travel, but it also comes with its own hard-sided carrying case to keep all its pieces neatly organized. Now you can easily capture exquisite photos and videos from iconic destinations. Get a Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone - Grey (Certified Refurbished) for only $159, down from $249.