Get a powerful renewed desktop PC with peripherals for under $500

StackCommerce

While laptops are great for getting work done on the go, a powerful desktop with a big screen is what you want at hand when you need to get an intensive job done with no delay. Unfortunately, they can be pricey beasts, which makes a unit renewed by an authorized refurbisher such a great deal. And now, you can get a powerful workstation PC at an affordable price: Enter this renewed Lenovo ThinkCentre M92P.

This PC has an Intel quad-core i5-3470 Processor, 16 GB of DDR3 RAM, a DVD drive, a 2TB hard drive and a new 16GB flash drive. That should be plenty of storage capacity and horsepower to get you through your usual daily tasks, such as web browsing and content consumption. There are four USB 2.0 ports and another four USB 3.0 ports to support all your peripherals.

Speaking of peripherals, this bundle includes a brand new keyboard and mouse, as well as a new 23.6-inch 1080P VSEVEN monitor. On the program side, this PC ships with Windows 10 Professional, so there's no need to purchase a license separately.

This computer was originally designed for heavy corporate use, and it's been renewed by a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) with components of a higher quality than is typical in retail models right off the shelf. Every component is tested for full functionality, so you can expect years of reliable performance. Lastly, the exterior has been restored to a like-new condition, so there are little to no visible signs that it was previously used.

It could serve as a great work computer for running a business, doing online skills training, managing your investments or keeping around as a family computer for your kids. And it will be delivered with all cables included, so you can use it right out of the box.

Get this renewed Lenovo ThinkCentre M92P PC Desktop Computer today while it's available for just $465 or 39% off. Need a bit more processing power? You can step up to a Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Desktop Computer PC — featuring upgrades like a 6th generation Intel Core i5 and 16GB of DDR4 memory — for just $138.60 more.