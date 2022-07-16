Get a smart DIY security system with easy setup for just $70

StackCommerce

A good security system helps to keep you feeling safe in your own home. But you don't have to spend a fortune on a monitoring service and the special equipment they provide. If you want a smart, easy, affordable security system with sensors and a siren, then look no further than the Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit.

This Eco4life Wireless Alarm Security System gives you everything you need to create a security solution of your own. It comes with a loud siren, a motion detector sensor, and two pairs of door/window sensors with built-in night lights.

Using WiFi connectivity, you can connect wirelessly to a wide variety of compatible smart devices and control them effortlessly with the Eco4life companion app. Setting up the network group is incredibly easy. You can do it in minutes with no professional installation or even tools required because it's just one step!

The app will simply automatically scan the siren and sensors hubs, and then you can use it to monitor your home 24/7 using your cell phones, home automation systems, and other smart or mobile devices. For instance, you can use the app to turn the sensor night lights on and off.

There are two settings on the security system: the stay-home mode and the leaving-home mode. You will receive alerts on your connected devices whenever there is an activity in your home that there isn't supposed to be. The app will also keep a recorded history of whenever a sensor is triggered.

You don't want to miss this chance to be able to easily set up your own security solution and feel safer in your home for less. Get a Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit today while it's on sale for only $69.99, down 22% from its original $89 retail price.