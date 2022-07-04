/>
This 4th of July deal saves you nearly $500 off a refurbished iPad mini 4

Get an unlocked refurbished 4G iPad Mini 4 for just $232 until July 5.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
Phones make a lot of our daily tasks pretty convenient. We can book a vacation, stream entertainment, study online and even find inspiration in our surroundings. And yet, sometimes, that handheld screen doesn't cut it.

That's where tablets come in handy, striking the perfect balance between screen size and portability. Few receive as much fanfare as the iPad, but Apple tends to price its products steeply. Alternatively, buying a refurbished iPad could save a few hundred dollars. This iPad mini 4, for example, can be yours for $231.99 during our 4th of July sale.

This refurbished iPad mini 4 weighs only .67 pounds and delivers up to 10 hours of battery life. This unlocked model provides both WiFi and mobile data. You just have to plug in a SIM card to connect it with your carrier. It also features a 7.9-inch multi-touch screen with a 2,048x1,536 resolution, which can display your content with crisp clarity.

Apple's A8 chip, combined with 2 GB RAM, allows you to perform power-intensive tasks such as running mobile games or streaming YouTube videos. And with 128 GB of storage, you'll have plenty of space for work and entertainment. You can capture beautiful videos and photos with the 8MP iSight camera or video conference or FaceTime with friends and family in HD using the 1.2MP front camera.

Naturally, this iPad mini 4 offers Bluetooth to connect to AirPods, but it's also the final model to sport a built-in headphone jack if you miss the old days. This iPad received a grade "B" refurbished rating, so you should expect only light blemishes on the body.

Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle

 $289.99 at ZDNet Academy

All told, you can essentially enjoy an iPad that works like new at far less than MSRP. So it's no wonder why customers rated this deal highly. Verified purchaser Leroy Wallin gave it five stars and said, "This was a great price for a mini iPad. It meets all of our expectations and have been using it regularly."

You can buy an Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle during our 4th of July event for only $231.99 using code JULY20 at checkout. Additionally, you can use this code on purchases of $100 or more in our store until July 5.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

