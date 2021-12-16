Get a whole lifetime of MagellanTV's documentaries and powerful VPN protection for less than $200.

StackCommerce

Sure, getting gifts you can enjoy for a long time is lovely, but why not treat yourself to a couple of them that can last a whole lifetime while you can get them at bargain prices? The MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscriptions offer you a lifetime of quality ad-free entertainment and the peace of mind that comes from knowing you are protected from identity theft and worse whenever you go online.

Few things are better than relaxing with documentaries on subjects from a wide variety of genres, such as space, civilization, nature, science, and much more. But when you want to dive deep into fact-based shows on ancient history, war, crime, technology, culture, and more, you do not want to be interrupted by ads every ten minutes.

MagellanTV offers more than 3,000 movies and series from the best filmmakers in the world with no interruptions ever. You get exclusive playlists featuring intensive coverage of the events and people that have shaped our world, and new content is added every single week.

This subscription gives you lifetime unlimited access to these shows anywhere, anytime, even on multiple devices. You can cast them from your iOS mobile device to smart TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, or Roku. No wonder MagellanTV has an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars rating on the app store.

Of course, you will almost certainly be spending a lot more time online with all of this additional streaming entertainment goodness. If you happen to be using public WiFi networks, you'll need to be extra careful. But that's no problem because this bundle also includes a lifetime of maximum VPN protection.

KeepSolid VPN offers unlimited speed and bandwidth from more than 400 lightning-fast servers, so you can access your favorite content no matter where you are. It also provides a number of features that will keep your privacy and personal data safe, such as military-grade encryption, zero logging, and a kill switch.

If you happen to be training at your own pace for a lucrative new career in 2022, such as coding or cybersecurity, this bundle will keep you safe and offer exquisite entertainment when you take breaks from studying.

Don't miss this chance to get a lifetime of quality entertainment and powerful VPN protection; get MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service & KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscriptions while they're on sale for only $179.