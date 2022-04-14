Why you can trust ZDNet
Get lifetime access to KeepSolid VPN for Windows for $40

With KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, you shouldn't have to worry about the anonymity and security of your sensitive data.

Whether you're streaming your favorite shows, job searching, taking online courses, or just plain browsing, you probably spend more than enough time online to put your sensitive data at risk. You may want to consider protecting it with a VPN, especially since coverage is so affordable these days. In fact, you can purchase lifetime VPN protection for only $40 with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. 

VPN Unlimited might just be the best VPN for Windows users, but it's also available for macOS, Android, and iOS device. With VPN Unlimited, you shouldn't have to worry about keeping an eye on limits — members get unlimited bandwidth and zero speed restrictions on up to five devices. Additionally, you can access the web safely and anonymously thanks to KeepSolid's strict zero-logging policy, military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, and a kill switch that disconnects you should you lose access to a KeepSolid server. 

Speaking of, KeepSolid offers more than 400 servers in over 80 international locations, and by accessing one, you're assigned a new IP address that makes it look as if you're already there. That means you may enjoy unrestricted access to content anywhere in the world. Plus, VPN Unlimited has convenient features such as Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, Favorite Servers, and more. 

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

It's not all that difficult to see why over 10 million users globally trust VPN Unlimited. Many verified customers gave it a perfect five-star rating, and a VPN Special review clearly explains why: "KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers amazing services and its advanced features make it a solid VPN service provider."

The consequences of leaked data -- identity theft, financial loss, activity tracking -- can be a nightmare. But with VPN Unlimited, you don't have to take unnecessary chances. You can purchase a KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription today for only $39.99.

