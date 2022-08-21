Get lifetime access to Jillian Michaels' fitness training and diet planning for $150

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Although it's still summer and the weather is warm, it won't be long before you feel like the holidays are coming at you quickly. And they usually arrive with more food and less exercise than usual. So if you'd like to get ahead of the curve a bit, you can get expert diet and fitness coaching from The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels. Lifetime subscriptions are available for $149.99 or 66 percent off for new users.

You'll always stick longest with the workouts you like best. So your fitness app should offer a wide variety of routines to keep boredom at bay. That shouldn't be a problem with The Fitness App, which offers over 800 workout videos.

The training videos cover all levels of experience, from beginning to advanced. Plus, you'll find a wide variety of workout types, from HIIT to targeted routines and more. Best of all, you can customize the app to only display the routines you prefer. You can also filter workouts so that you'll only see the ones that use the equipment you have at home. The Fitness App also lets you change your exercise order. And not only can you adjust each workout's intensity, but also the transition times between them.

Want to train outside? The glare from the sun will probably make things hard to see, so The Fitness App offers audio-only routines that you can follow along with using a speaker or earbuds. So naturally, you can listen to your own tunes during workouts, and the app has a cool Beat Sync function that adjusts your music's tempo to match your training pace.

Of course, wellness isn't just about physical exercise. Jillian also fully understands the importance of addressing your diet and mental health. That's why the app includes an Advanced Meal Planner (AMP) and audio-only meditations.

The Jillian Michaels Fitness App is available for Android and iOS, and it's well-loved by users on both platforms. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play and an even more impressive 4.7 out of 5 on the App Store.

Start customizing your diet and fitness routines with The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels. New customers can get a lifetime subscription for just $149.99, 66% off the $449 retail price.