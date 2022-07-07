/>
Get over 30% off this 4K golf simulator until July 14

During our Deal Days sale, you can get this 4K Home Golf MicroSimulator that's great for all ages and skill levels for just $169.99.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
So many things can get in the way of enjoying a great day of golf; the weather, a busy schedule, and more. But if a full round of golf is out of the question, few things will beat a full 4K home golf simulator that can be used in a variety of practice modes indoors and out.

The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator is great for all ages and skill levels. It has a smart stick that can be used as a golf swing trainer at home, so you can practice playing golf for fun or when you can't be out on the course. It can help you to stay loose and improve the mechanics of your swing.

The extremely lightweight sensor is remarkably accurate. Calibration is highly customizable, which allows users to fine-tune results according to each individual's swing characteristics. And the SLX MicroSim is lightning-quick compared to the latency of competing golf simulator sensors. Its reaction time of 0.12 seconds is impressive, data is transferred with no delay.

The touch panel of the sensor is used for club selection. You'll get 3D swing analysis and the expanded content allows you to play at some of the world's most famous golf courses until you can take advantage of cheap airfares to visit them in person. However, the SLX MicroSim also includes a detachable cradle to use with your personal clubs on the golf course. So you can use real golf clubs and balls, either off of a soft hitting mat or with a driver.

SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator

 $169.99 at ZDNet Academy

The SLX MicroSim can be connected to Windows PCs, iPhones, and iPads. It's easy to use an iOS device to mirror the SLX MicroSim on newer model TVs, but E6 updates are in the works so it can be used with Android devices, as well, later in 2022.

A full charge will allow you to use it continuously for up to eight hours. It's easy to see why SwingLogic SLX has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

You don't even need a coupon to get the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator for just $169.99 during our Deal Days sale until July 14, down from the original $249 retail price.

