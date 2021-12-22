Get plenty of fun out of mastering Raspberry Pi and Arduino, and also acquire highly valuable programming skills

StackCommerce

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Raspberry Pi and Arduino lovers who balk at the learning curve or are frustrated after trying and getting stuck will find everything they need in The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle. And it's on sale at the moment for just $39.99.

Start from scratch with the hands-on "Raspberry Pi for Beginners: Complete Course" and "Arduino for Beginners: Complete Course". Former students loved both courses, awarding them 4.7 out of 5 stars ratings. Those courses will give you the foundation you need for "Arduino OOP (Object-Oriented Programming)".

The courses after these do require at least a little coding knowledge, but that's no problem since the bundle has coding classes that can jumpstart a career all by themselves. You'll learn the easiest and most popular programming language with "Practical Python: Learn Python 3 Basics Step-by-Step". As with many tech skills, these are great for remote work. But make sure you learn how to spiff up your frequent video interactions with employers or clients.

You'll even find "Practical C++: Learn C++ Basics Step-by-Step" offers concise instructions for writing clear code from the start. The Linux command line is used in everything related to tech, sysadmin, software development, data science, machine learning, robotics, and much more. And you'll form a solid foundation in just hours with "Practical Linux Command Line: The Basics You Really Need".

"Raspberry Pi & Arduino: The Next Level" advances intermediate skills. And "ROS2 for Beginners" and "Learn ROS2 as a ROS1 Developer & Migrate Your ROS Projects" teach robot lovers how to build powerful applications. Instructor Edouard Renard brings his expertise as co-founder of a robotics startup.

Don't miss this opportunity to quickly learn to code, get The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle now while it's only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.