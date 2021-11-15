Get the 3D printer every kid will love while it's almost $150 off during this pre-Black Friday Doorbuster sale

StackCommerce

While there is a multitude of kid's gifts on the market during the holiday season, it's hard to deny that the best toy is the one that can make more toys. And for a very short time during the pre-Black Friday Doorbusters sale, the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is available for $319.97 instead of the $469 MSRP.

The Toybox was specifically designed to be as easy to use as possible, only a simple touch is required to control it. And unlike most other 3D printers, a knife is not required to remove prints, which makes it much safer for kids to use it.

The printer comes with biodegradable non-toxic printer food, in eight colors, to make 100 to 300 toys. So there's everything you need to get started right out the box. Particularly since there is also a companion app that allows you to choose from a constantly expanding catalog of existing designs. It includes items that are based on Hanna-Barbera, The Cartoon Network, DC Comics, Warner Brothers characters, movies like Elf and Polar Express, and much, much more. But you can also upload original designs.

It's no wonder everyone loves the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle. Verified purchaser Scott A. explains why he rated it 5 stars:

"I purchased this for my Nephew. The quality of the prints is very good. The one thing which sets this apart from other units is that it has a library of toys ready to print and you can do it over WIFI instead of using an SD card. Very happy with the purchase."

And don't forget, skills kids learn from tech and STEM toys can be used far into the future, even in important vocations. 3D printing, for instance, is already entrenched in the medical world.

