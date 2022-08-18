Get this refurbished MacBook Air at almost 80% and help kids in need

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Summer is just about over, and most people are done with their holiday travels. But if you're a digital nomad or currently work remotely, then you may have some serious research left to ensure you'll be happy working away from the office. Maybe you've sorted your reading and entertainment and have chosen innovative travel accessories, an efficient new wireless multi-docking station, and even an affordable camera drone. Now it's time to get serious about your work equipment, including a powerful ultralight laptop.

Unfortunately, those can be pretty pricey, particularly when new, which is not desirable in the current economic climate. Another thing to consider is that loss, theft, and damage occur more frequently while traveling, so you might not want to be toting around expensive machinery. And really, there is no reason to, when a refurbished laptop is all you need.

This MacBook Air has a fast Intel 1.6 GHz i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of fast SSD storage. Yet, at three pounds and with excellent battery life, you can work from practically anywhere at all...including beaches, mountains, and world capitals. In addition, the integrated FaceTime webcam allows you to video conference easily.

The gorgeous 13.3" Retina display is paired with Intel HD Graphics 6000 for smoothly streaming videos and high-quality images that are quickly rendered. Of course, you also get full connectivity with WiFi and Bluetooth. This unit even comes with a MagSafe charger. This 2015 model has a grade "B" refurbished rating. This means the case will have no more than light scuffing and the body no more than possibly light scratches/dents.

Grab this refurbished silver Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air while it's on sale for $250, almost 80% off the original $1,199 retail price, during our Back to Education Event that runs until August 24. $0.50 of each purchase from this collection will be donated to a school or charity in need. After purchasing, you'll get an email allowing you to vote for an organization you'd like your donation to be sent to. After our event ends, we'll send a follow-up email announcing the recipient.