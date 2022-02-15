Why you can trust ZDNet
Give two kids the chance to have fun as they learn to code for just $18

Coding skills can be an enormous advantage these days, and that won't be changing any time soon, so why not let your kids enjoy starting to learn now?

Coding skills are in great demand, and they will continue to be well into the future. And though adults may be surprised to find that a programming language like Python is easy to learn, it's long been known that children can pick up skills even faster than adults. 

With codeSpark Academy, kids can learn computer science fundamentals in a fun way with puzzles, games, story creation, and much more. So new users will definitely want to grab the codeSpark Academy Sibling Bundle, which gives two children unlimited three-month access for the price of one.

Kids who are four-to-nine years old can learn programming basics with coding challenges, creative tools, and much more. They'll learn about concepts such as Boolean logic, conditional statements, sequencing, loops, and a whole lot more. It's a fabulous way for children to learn how to code.

With this bundle, two children get unlimited access to all of the puzzles, games, and story creation activities available with codeSpark. There will be new content released each month and there is not a single in-game ad or purchase to be found.

codeSpark Academy Sibling Bundle: Get 3-Month Access for 2 Accounts

$17.99 at ZDNet Academy

CodeSpark is extremely proud that 50% of its team is made up of women, and 50% is made up of people of color. The company's also very proud to help kids build critical skills to foster their learning journey as a part of HOMER, a team dedicated to helping kids everywhere get great access to education. 

It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that codeSpark Academy has won multiple awards. Being one of 2020 Best Digital Tools by the American Association of School Librarians, Brain Toy's Academics' Choice Award. and earning the Gold Award from the Parents' Choice Foundation are just a few examples. 

Don't pass up this opportunity for new users to give two children unlimited access to codeSpark academy for the price of one, get the codeSpark Academy Sibling Bundle today while it's on sale for only $17.99, a 69% discount off the regular $59 MSRP.

