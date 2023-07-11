'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Google Pixel 6a is not the latest from the search giant, and it's far from being a flagship phone. But for $250, its current Amazon Prime Day offer, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a Google phone this week.
That's right, the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and even Pixel 7a is all on sale right now, but the best offer available comes from the humble 6a. Here's why.
The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display that makes it much easier to hold than the Plus and Max phone models out there. That makes the 6a ideal for teenagers (or kids, if you think they're ready), students, and relatives who just want a handset to take phone and video calls, send messages, and watch YouTube with.
Review: Google Pixel 6a: Half the price of Pixel 6 Pro, but just as good
On top of that, the Pixel 6a features a similar camera system, both in hardware and software, as the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro, with pictures and videos that outclass most other sub-$450 smartphones. I say that because the Pixel 6a originally sold for $450, not $350, technically making this Prime Day offer a $200 discount instead of $100.
Pixel favorites like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur are present on the Pixel 6a, and you're also eligible for Google's free VPN service, which keeps the device and your browsing private and secure. For $250, there's no better deal on a Google Pixel phone than this.