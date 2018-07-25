Google releases final Android P beta as launch nears

Google is getting closer to releasing Android P to the public. On Wednesday, the company released the final preview build of the upcoming OS to developers and users participating in the Android Beta Program.

The final preview build contains the final system behaviors. Previous builds had included finalized APIs for developers to test against before Android P is widely released.

While we know what Android P brings to Google's mobile platform, we still don't know what it's going to be called.

Last year, Android Oreo was unveiled on August 21. Android Nougat, released two years ago, was announced on August 17. If The third week of August is something Google sticks to, we only have a few weeks of anticipation left.