Google updates Android P beta with finalized APIs, 157 new emoji

Video: Google puts AI team's work to good use in Android P

The latest Android P update is rolling out to developer and beta participants starting Wednesday.

Google's latest update to Android P includes the final APIs for developers to build and test Android P apps. Additionally, Android P-compatible apps can now be published for users to help test through Google Play's alpha, beta, and production channels.

Developers can already download and install the latest Android P build through the developer site, or for those who signed up for the Android Beta Program, the update is rolling out and should reach your Pixel device soon.

With the Android P beta program, Google opened participating to some hardware partners such as Nokia and OnePlus. Those third-party manufacturers that are part of the beta program will release updated Android P builds in the coming weeks, according to Google.

Android P includes a long list of new features and improvements to Android. Official support for displays with cutouts, or notches, is included in Android P.

Other features include a revamped design, gesture-based navigation, deeper artificial intelligence integration in both apps and the OS, a dashboard to help cut down phone addiction, and battery optimization tools.